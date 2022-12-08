Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election Results Live Updates: BJP Eyeing New Record In Gujarat, Congress Aims To Win Himachal

Election results 2022: The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots to be taken up first.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat and also hoping to buck the nearly four decades of anti-incumbency trend in Himachal Pradesh.

For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake in Gujarat where the party carried a "silent campaign". Meanwhile, the poll outcome in Himachal Pradesh will decide the revival of the grand old party, which now holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023.

The election result will determine if the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, will be able to establish itself as a challenger to the BJP at the national level also.

Along with the two states, the results of the votes polled in by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Lok Sabha seat of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be also counted.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results:

Dec 08, 2022 06:31 (IST) Elections 2222: Key Issues Raised By Political Parties In Gujarat

Unemployment, price rise and land acquisition for big projects were among the key issues in Gujarat. Political parties also raised issue of farmers not getting proper compensation for crop damage due to excess rains during the campaign.

Dec 08, 2022 06:20 (IST) Gujarat Elections 2022: 5 Points On Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat Polls

Isudan Gadhvi rose to prominence after exposing a ₹ 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Gujarat's Dang and Kaparada talukas on his news shows. This had forced the Gujarat government to take action. Click Isudan Gadhvi rose to prominence after exposing a ₹ 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Gujarat's Dang and Kaparada talukas on his news shows. This had forced the Gujarat government to take action. Click here to know more about the AAP leader.

Dec 08, 2022 06:15 (IST) Himachal Pradesh election results: 68 counting halls, 10,000 election duty staff in Himachal

There will be 68 counting halls in 59 locations in Himachal Pradesh.

Around 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in the hill state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg.

