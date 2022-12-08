Gujarat Election Results 2022: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 am: Live Updates

The results for the Gujarat assembly elections will be declared today. The vote counting will begin at 8 am at 37 centres. The elections to the 182-member assembly, held on December 1 and 5, recorded a voters' turnout of 66.38 per cent. The BJP is eyeing a seventh straight term in Gujarat while the Congress hopes to remain the main Opposition party. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is seeking to emerge as the main challenger to the BJP in the state.
Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, but such predictions often go wrong. In 2017, BJP had won 99 seats and Congress 77.
The key candidates in the contest were Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja, and young leaders like Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Jignesh Mevani.
Here are Live Updates on Gujarat Election Results:
Check out Trends & Results of General Election to 250 ACs of Legislative Assemblies of Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat, Bye-elections to 6 ACs in 5 states and 1 PC of UP from 8am today on ➡️ https://t.co/wlT737XpW2- Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 8, 2022
Stay updated!#ElectionCommissionOfIndia#ECI
The counting of votes shall be taken up for postal ballots at 08:00 AM and shall continue till its completion. All existing instructions of counting of ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) and Postal Ballots shall be complied with. After a gap of 30 minutes from the commencement of the counting of postal ballot papers, the counting of votes for EVM shall commence at 08:30 AM. EVM counting shall continue irrespective of the stage of postal ballot counting as per ECI instructions dated 18 May 2019.
This time, Gujarat will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. There are 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly and a party needs to win at least 92 seats to form a government in the state.
Riding on the massive victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi civic polls, Punjab Chief Minister today claimed that the exit polls which predicted the party's loss in Gujarat will prove to be wrong. Read here