BJP Leads In Gujarat's Morbi Where Over 130 Died In Bridge Collapse

Morbi is dominated by Patidars (File)

As it races to its best-ever result in Gujarat, the ruling BJP is leading in Morbi, where more than 130 people were killed in a horrific bridge collapse on October 30.



The BJP's Kantibhai Amrutiya, a five-time MLA, is leading in the constituency that has been in the spotlight since the bridge tragedy, in which the local administration was blamed for violating rules while hiring a private company for repairs and maintenance.

Mr Amrutiya was seen in a viral video wading into the river, trying to help with rescue operations.

Jayanti Patel is the Congress candidate and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded Pankaj Ransariya.

The colonial-era bridge collapsed days after it reopened following seven months of maintenance by Oreva, a company that is primarily known as a watch maker. The owners are yet to be arrested.

Morbi is dominated by Patidars.

The BJP dropped its sitting MLA, Brijesh Mishra, a former Congress leader who is also a minister in the current government.