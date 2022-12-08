AAP Says We Are Like "Chhotu Makkhi Party", BJP Responds With "Hit" Jibe

BJP leader Alok Vats chimed in: "Does it mean one small bottle of Hit spray can do away with you?"

Political sparring over the Gujarat election result saw some lighter moments when an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson described her party as "chhotu makkhi party", inspiring a sharp comeback from a BJP leader.

AAP spokesperson Abhinandita Mathur was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment that the Gujarat verdict is the "victory of those who work on the ground and a rejection of those who promise freebies" - a clear jibe at Arvind Kejriwal's party.

"Isn't it interesting that Amit Shah even after winning such a big mandate is responding to this 'chhotu, makkhi party' (small fry) like ours," Ms Mathur remarked.

Was that how AAP sees itself nationally, as a "chhotu makkhi party", she was asked.

"Compared to them, yes...They are giants, we are so tiny. But yes, we do stand our ground and fight. On a day when they win so decisively, they are still bothered about a small party like AAP," said the spokesperson.

The comment drew laughter, and the AAP spokesperson joined in too. "Not at all... I am just saying we are comfortable where we are. But it is interesting that Amit Shah ji comments on us."

In a series of tweets on the BJP's historic victory in Gujarat, Amit Shah wrote: "Gujarat has given an unprecedented mandate to Narendra Modi-ji's BJP, which characterises development and public welfare by rejecting those who do politics of freebies and appeasement."

The BJP was set to win close to 160 of Gujarat's 182 seats, breaking the Congress's record of 149 in 1985. The Congress sank to an all-time low.

AAP, which pitched itself as the main rival of the BJP in Gujarat, appeared to win just five seats. Top party leaders, however, said the votes of Gujaratis would make AAP a national party.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat. For the first time, the politics of education and health are making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this," tweeted AAP's Manish Sisodia.