Election Results Live Updates: BJP Set For Record Win In Gujarat, Congress Takes Clear Lead In Himachal

Election Results: The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, is leading in seven seats.

Election Results Live Updates: BJP Set For Record Win In Gujarat, Congress Takes Clear Lead In Himachal

Election Results 2022: The BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set for a record seventh straight term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat with the party leading in 155 seats in the western state. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake, with the party ahead in only 19 seats (down 59).

The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, is leading in six seats.

Himachal Pradesh, however, is proving to be a tough fight for the ruling BJP which is neck-and-neck with the Congress. After nearly four hours of counting, the Congress has now increased its lead and is ahead in 40 seats as against the 26 seats by the BJP. The poll outcome in the hill state will decide the revival of the grand old party, which now holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023.

Along with the two states, the results of the votes polled in by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Lok Sabha seat of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be also counted.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Election Results:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Dec 08, 2022 12:38 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP Dominates Tribal Belt, A Congress Bastion Since 1950s
The BJP appears set to scoop up almost every seat in the Congress-dominated tribal belt. The Grand Old Party is leading in less than 20 seats -- one of its poorest performances till date in the state. The Congress, which had always had its core voter group among the poor and underprivileged in the state, had dominated the tribal belt since 1950s. This is the first time the BJP is making such a wide inroad in the area.
Dec 08, 2022 12:36 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 12:35 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 12:32 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: Congress leads in Vansda (South)
Dec 08, 2022 12:32 (IST)
UP Bypoll Results: RJD-SP alliance leads in Khatauli
Dec 08, 2022 12:24 (IST)
Himachal Election Results: Congress To Move Himachal MLAs To Chandigarh, Say Sources
Himachal Congress MLAs have been asked by the party to go to Chandigarh after getting winning certificates amid poaching worries, sources told NDTV.
Dec 08, 2022 12:21 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 12:14 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results 2022: AAP leads in Jamjodhpur (Saurashtra)
Aam Aadmi Party's Hemant Khava is leading from Jamjodhpur assembly seat. Mr Khava is up against Chimanbhai Dharmshibhai Bokheria of BJP and Chirag Kalaria of Congress.
Dec 08, 2022 12:10 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 12:08 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP Dominates Tribal Belt, A Congress Bastion Since 1950s
The BJP appears set to scoop up almost every seat in the Congress-dominated tribal belt. The Grand Old Party is leading in less than 20 seats -- one of its poorest performances till date in the state. The Congress, which had always had its core voter group among the poor and underprivileged in the state, had dominated the tribal belt since 1950s. This is the first time the BJP is making such a wide inroad in the area.
Dec 08, 2022 12:01 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 11:55 (IST)
Election Results 2022: At BJP's Delhi Office, PM Modi To Lead Celebrations This Evening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead his party's celebrations this evening at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm. The BJP appears to have rung up its best-ever result in Gujarat, where the PM held more than 30 rallies in the final few weeks of his party's campaign. (Read full story here)
Dec 08, 2022 11:51 (IST)
Gujarat Congress Takes Down Countdown Clock After BJP's Super Surge
The verdict was clear in Gujarat from the get-go, as the BJP took a giant lead over the Congress soon after counting of votes began.
Dec 08, 2022 11:50 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 11:37 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: AAP's Isudhan Gadhvi Leading In Khambalia
Dec 08, 2022 11:31 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Jairam Thakur Wins From Seraj
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has won from Seraj. Mr Thakur was up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents.
Dec 08, 2022 11:30 (IST)
Election Results: Gujarat has 182 seats, the majority mark stands at 92. Himachal Pradesh has 68 seats and 35 seats are needed for a victory.
Dec 08, 2022 11:27 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 11:26 (IST)
Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Surges Ahead, BJP Trails In Sardarshahar Assembly Seat
The Congress is leading in the Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan's Churu district, according to trends available for the bypoll on Thursday morning. In the initial round, the Congress has got 6,853 votes followed by the BJP with 3,862 votes, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal with 3,007 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Dec 08, 2022 11:23 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 11:20 (IST)
UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Leads In Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 54,797 votes.
Dec 08, 2022 11:18 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 11:09 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: BJP Got 55% Vote Share, Congress 27%, 13% For AAP
The BJP is ahead in 146 seats in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. The Congress, which delivered a strong performance in the last election, is leading in 26 seats.
Dec 08, 2022 11:04 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 11:02 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Jairam Thakur Leading In Seraj
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj, trends show. Mr Thakur is contesting from Seraj for the third straight time. He is up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents
Dec 08, 2022 10:56 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 10:54 (IST)
Election Results: AAP Yet To Open Account In Himachal
The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, is leading in seven seats in the western state. The party, however, is yet to open an account in Himachal Pradesh which is witnessing a close fight between ruling BJP and Congress.
Dec 08, 2022 10:48 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 10:45 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Virbhadra Singh's Son Leads
Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is leading in Shimla Rural. Vikramaditya Singh had won the seat in 2017. In the 2012 elections the seat was won by Virbhadra Singh
Dec 08, 2022 10:44 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 10:41 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: Firecrackers, Dhols At BJP Office As Party Sets New Record In Gujarat

Celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar as the party heads towards a record seat tally in Gujarat.
Dec 08, 2022 10:35 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP Sets New Record, "Worst-Ever" Show For Congress In Gujarat
BJP raced to its best-ever result in Gujarat, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cutting into Congress votes, as votes were counted today in two states. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP and Congress are fighting a close contest. (Read full story here)
Dec 08, 2022 10:32 (IST)
Congress Surges In Himachal As BJP Fights "Tradition": 10 Points
After an early lead for the ruling BJP, the Congress has picked up pace in Himachal Pradesh. Stakes are higher for the Congress as its chances in Gujarat are dim. The BJP is fighting the tradition of the state changing its government every election.
Dec 08, 2022 10:29 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 10:26 (IST)
Election Results 2022: BJP Reaches Out To Independents Leading In Himachal Polls
The BJP has contacted three Independents - KL Thakur, Ashish Sharma (Cong rebel) and Hoshiar Singh - who are leading in Himachal Polls, sources told NDTV.
Dec 08, 2022 10:23 (IST)
JUST IN: The Congress may take its flock to Raipur in Chhattisgarh if things get out of hand in #HimachalPradeshElections, reports NDTV's Vendanta Agarwal
Dec 08, 2022 10:18 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 10:16 (IST)
Election Results 2022: What BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Said On Gujarat, Himachal Election Results
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya credited the BJP's steller show in Gujarat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the party will win 40 seats in Himachal.
Dec 08, 2022 10:11 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Leading In Ghatlodia
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading by over 30,000 seats in Ghatlodia. Bhupendra Patel is up against Amee Yajnik of the Congress and Vijay Patel of the AAP. 
Dec 08, 2022 10:04 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: BJP Leads In Morbi, Where 130 People Dies In Bridge Tragedy
BJP candidate Kantilal Amrutiya is leading from Morbi assembly seat of Gujarat, which falls under the Kachchh Lok Sabha segment. Morbi was recently in news after 130 people died in a bridge tragedy there.
Dec 08, 2022 10:01 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 09:59 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: BJP Vote Share Is 52%, Says Election Commission
The BJP has raced ahead in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, crossing the 140-seat target set by chief strategist Amit Shah within an hour of counting. Early trends show the Congress lagging behind in the 20s and AAP set to open its account -- an outcome that appears to bear out predictions aabout Arvind Kejriwal's party eating into Congress votes. It will also play into the hands of the BJP, giving the party a huge edge in seats traditionally dominated by the Congress. (Read full story here)
Dec 08, 2022 09:53 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 09:49 (IST)
UP bypoll results: Samajwadi Party leads in Mainpuri, Azam Khan's bastion of Rampur
Dec 08, 2022 09:45 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: 3 Independents leading in Himachal
Two BJP rebels who contested as Independents are leading in Himachal Pradesh. Congress rebel Ashish Kumar is also leading in his seat.

KL Thakur, a BJP rebel, leading in Nalagarh 
BJP rebel Hoshiyar Singh in Dehra 
Congress rebel Ashish Kumar is ahead in Hamirpur
Dec 08, 2022 09:41 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Leading In Ghatlodia

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading by over 30,000 seats in Ghatlodia. Bhupendra Patel is up against Amee Yajnik of the Congress and Vijay Patel of the AAP. 
Dec 08, 2022 09:37 (IST)
Election Results: Confident Of Forming Government In Gujarat, Says State Congress chief
While the BJP is nearing 150-mark (as per trends) in Gujarat, its main challenger the Congress is ahead in 27 seats (down 51). Despite the poor show, the party says its "confident" of forming the government. "We are confident of forming the government in Gujarat, given the kind of response we got during our campaign," state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor told NDTV.
Dec 08, 2022 09:32 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 09:31 (IST)
Odisha By-poll Result: BJD is leading in Padampur
Dec 08, 2022 09:20 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 09:19 (IST)
Watch: At Gujarat Congress HQ, Special Clock Counts Down To "Parivartan"
Exit polls may have cast the Congress to a very distant second place in Gujarat, but the Congress insists it's going to win the state today.
Dec 08, 2022 09:18 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: Rivaba Jadeja Leading In Jamnagar North
BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is leading in Jamnagar North constituency, early trends show. Rivaba Jadeja is up against party stronghold Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Congress chose to stick to its veteran leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja. 
Dec 08, 2022 09:12 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 09:11 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: Jignesh Mevani Leading In Vadgam
Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani is ahead in Vadgam, early trends show. The Dalit leader is up against BJP's Manilal Vaghela and Dalpat Bhatiya of the Aam Aadmi Party. 
Dec 08, 2022 09:05 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 09:04 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: AAP's Gopal Italia Leading From Katargam
AAP is ahead in eight seats in Gujarat with its state chief Gopal Italia is leading in Katragam. Gopal Italia is contesting against Vinod Moradiya of the BJP and Kalpesh Variya of the Congress.
Dec 08, 2022 08:59 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 08:58 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Virbhadra Singh's Son Trails
Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is trailing in Shimla Rural. Vikramaditya Singh had won the seat in 2017. In the 2012 elections the seat was won by Virbhadra Singh
Dec 08, 2022 08:53 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Jairam Thakur Leading In Seraj
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj, trends show. Mr Thakur is contesting from Seraj for the third straight time. He is up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents.
Dec 08, 2022 08:49 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: Hardik Patel Leading In Viramgam
BJP's Hardik Patel is leading from Viramgam, one of the 182 assembly constituencies. Hardik Patel, who switched from Congress to the BJP this June contested against Congress' Lakha Bharwad and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore.
Dec 08, 2022 08:47 (IST)
Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi Was BJP's Trump Card In Gujarat
The BJP, which has been in power for 27 years in Gujarat, relied heavily on 'Brand Modi' in a bid to contain the anti-incumbency factor.  While PM Modi held several rallies and mega road shows in Gujarat, Home Minister Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and the election strategy.
Dec 08, 2022 08:45 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 08:42 (IST)
Himachal Election Results: BJP Ahead In 39 Seats, Congress Gains In 27 Seats

Himachal Pradesh is proving to be a tough fight for the BJP. The party is ahead in 39 seats (down 5 seats) while the Congress is gaining in27 seats (up 6 seats).
Dec 08, 2022 08:38 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: More than 150 leads for Gujarat now, BJP at 117, Congress 33, AAP 4
Dec 08, 2022 08:34 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 08:29 (IST)
Election Results: BJP Takes Big Lead In Gujarat, Ahead of Congress In Himachal
BJP is way ahead of the Congress in Gujarat. Early leads show the party leading in 90 seats (up 22). The Congress, which ran a "silent campaign" in the elections is ahead in 28 seats (down 25).

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP is leading in 16 seats and the Congress is ahead in 10 seats.
Dec 08, 2022 08:23 (IST)
>
Dec 08, 2022 08:21 (IST)
Election Results: Counting of votes through EVM to start at 8:30 am
Dec 08, 2022 08:20 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: BJP leads in Mangrol (South)
Dec 08, 2022 08:19 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP Leads In 52 Seats, Congress In 16 Seats
Dec 08, 2022 08:15 (IST)
Election Results: Mood Outside Delhi BJP Office Ahead Of Himachal, Gujarat Election Results
The entire stretch outside the BJP office in Delhi has been decorated with the party flags ahead of the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections today. Exit polls predicted a mega victory for BJP in the Prime Minister's home state and in Himachal, though by a narrow margin.
Dec 08, 2022 08:13 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 08:10 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: BJP Ahead In 9 Seats, Early Leads Show
The BJP is gaining in nine seats in Gujarat, early leads showed shortly after counting of votes through ballot votes began at 8 am. Congress, which ran a "silent campaign", is down in four seats.
Dec 08, 2022 08:05 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: 68 Counting Halls, 10,000 Election Duty Staff In Himachal
There are 68 counting halls in 59 locations in Himachal Pradesh. Around 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in the hill state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg.
Dec 08, 2022 08:02 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 08:01 (IST)
Bypolls Results: Counting Of Votes For 6 Assembly Constituencies In 5 States Today

Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the results of the votes polled in by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Lok Sabha seat of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be also counted.
Dec 08, 2022 07:58 (IST)
Gujarat, Himachal Results: Counting Begins At 8 am

The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots to be taken up first.
Dec 08, 2022 07:56 (IST)

 Visuals from the counting hall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. SDM Mandi, Ritika Jindal says, "Today is the result day. The counting will begin at 8 am. Strong room will open at 7.30 am." (ANI)
Dec 08, 2022 07:52 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 07:51 (IST)
Himachal Election Results 2022: Congress Aims Return To Power After 5 Years

The election results in Himachal Pradesh will decide the revival of the grand old party, which now holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. The party is hoping that electorate to go by the state's "riwaaj (tradition) and long history of voting out the incumbent government.
Dec 08, 2022 07:48 (IST)
Gujarat Election Results: BJP's Hardik Patel's prediction of BJP's seat tally in Gujarat

BJP candidate Hardik Patel said that the party will win between "135-145 seats" in Gujarat assembly elections.
Dec 08, 2022 07:37 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 07:34 (IST)
Himachal Election Result, Gujarat Election Result: Verdict Day In Gujarat, PM's Home State, And Himachal Pradesh: 10 Facts
The verdict of BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be delivered today as counting begins. Exit polls predicted mega victory for BJP in the Prime Minister's home state and in Himachal, though with a narrow margin.
Dec 08, 2022 07:24 (IST)


Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Outside visuals from counting centre, Government Girls Senior Secondary School.
Dec 08, 2022 07:17 (IST)
Dec 08, 2022 07:14 (IST)
Election 2022: 75.6% Turnout In Himachal, Breaking 2017 Record
Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.
Dec 08, 2022 07:03 (IST)


Outside visuals from counting centre at LD Engineering College, Gujarat. (ANI)
Dec 08, 2022 06:52 (IST)
Gujarat Elections: JP Naada, Yogi Adityanath Were Among BJP's Star Campaigners
Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Sawant addressed election rallies in Gujarat. Almost all the Union ministers of the BJP took part in the campaign.
Dec 08, 2022 06:45 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Congress Counts On Decade-Old Tradition Of Voting Out Incumbent Government
The poll outcome in Himachal Pradesh will decide the revival of the grand old party, which now holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. The party is hoping that electorate to go by the state's "riwaaj (tradition) and long history of voting out the incumbent government.
Dec 08, 2022 06:38 (IST)
Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi Was BJP's Trump Card In Gujarat
The BJP, which has been in power for 27 years in Gujarat, relied heavily on 'Brand Modi' in a bid to contain the anti-incumbency factor. While PM Modi held several rallies and mega road shows in Gujarat, Home Minister Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and the election strategy.
Dec 08, 2022 06:31 (IST)
Elections 2022: Key Issues Raised By Political Parties In Gujarat
Unemployment, price rise and land acquisition for big projects were among the key issues in Gujarat. Political parties also raised issue of farmers not getting proper compensation for crop damage due to excess rains during the campaign.
Dec 08, 2022 06:20 (IST)
Gujarat Elections 2022: 5 Points On Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat Polls
Isudan Gadhvi rose to prominence after exposing a ₹ 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Gujarat's Dang and Kaparada talukas on his news shows. This had forced the Gujarat government to take action. Click here to know more about the AAP leader.
Dec 08, 2022 06:15 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh election results: 68 counting halls, 10,000 election duty staff in Himachal
There will be 68 counting halls in 59 locations in Himachal Pradesh.

Around 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in the hill state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg.
Dec 08, 2022 06:01 (IST)

The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots to be taken up first. (File photo)
Dec 08, 2022 05:53 (IST)
Election Results: BJP won nearly 100 seats in 2017 Gujarat polls
The BJP won 99 seats in the 2017 assembly polls. This time, the party is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182.
.