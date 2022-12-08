Election Results Live Updates: BJP Set For Record Win In Gujarat, Congress Takes Clear Lead In Himachal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set for a record seventh straight term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat with the party leading in 155 seats in the western state. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake, with the party ahead in only 19 seats (down 59).
The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, is leading in six seats.
Himachal Pradesh, however, is proving to be a tough fight for the ruling BJP which is neck-and-neck with the Congress. After nearly four hours of counting, the Congress has now increased its lead and is ahead in 40 seats as against the 26 seats by the BJP. The poll outcome in the hill state will decide the revival of the grand old party, which now holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023.
Along with the two states, the results of the votes polled in by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Lok Sabha seat of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be also counted.
The BJP appears set to scoop up almost every seat in the Congress-dominated tribal belt. The Grand Old Party is leading in less than 20 seats -- one of its poorest performances till date in the state. The Congress, which had always had its core voter group among the poor and underprivileged in the state, had dominated the tribal belt since 1950s. This is the first time the BJP is making such a wide inroad in the area.
A massive 55% vote-share (so far), nearly matching the state's all-time record.
Aam Aadmi Party's Hemant Khava is leading from Jamjodhpur assembly seat. Mr Khava is up against Chimanbhai Dharmshibhai Bokheria of BJP and Chirag Kalaria of Congress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead his party's celebrations this evening at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm. The BJP appears to have rung up its best-ever result in Gujarat, where the PM held more than 30 rallies in the final few weeks of his party's campaign. (Read full story here)
The verdict was clear in Gujarat from the get-go, as the BJP took a giant lead over the Congress soon after counting of votes began.
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has won from Seraj. Mr Thakur was up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents.
The Congress is leading in the Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan's Churu district, according to trends available for the bypoll on Thursday morning. In the initial round, the Congress has got 6,853 votes followed by the BJP with 3,862 votes, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal with 3,007 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 54,797 votes.
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj, trends show. Mr Thakur is contesting from Seraj for the third straight time. He is up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents
The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, is leading in seven seats in the western state. The party, however, is yet to open an account in Himachal Pradesh which is witnessing a close fight between ruling BJP and Congress.
After an early lead for the ruling BJP, the Congress has picked up pace in Himachal Pradesh. Stakes are higher for the Congress as its chances in Gujarat are dim. The BJP is fighting the tradition of the state changing its government every election.
The BJP has contacted three Independents - KL Thakur, Ashish Sharma (Cong rebel) and Hoshiar Singh - who are leading in Himachal Polls, sources told NDTV.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya credited the BJP's steller show in Gujarat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the party will win 40 seats in Himachal.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading by over 30,000 seats in Ghatlodia. Bhupendra Patel is up against Amee Yajnik of the Congress and Vijay Patel of the AAP.
BJP candidate Kantilal Amrutiya is leading from Morbi assembly seat of Gujarat, which falls under the Kachchh Lok Sabha segment. Morbi was recently in news after 130 people died in a bridge tragedy there.
The BJP has raced ahead in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, crossing the 140-seat target set by chief strategist Amit Shah within an hour of counting. Early trends show the Congress lagging behind in the 20s and AAP set to open its account -- an outcome that appears to bear out predictions aabout Arvind Kejriwal's party eating into Congress votes. It will also play into the hands of the BJP, giving the party a huge edge in seats traditionally dominated by the Congress. (Read full story here)
While the BJP is nearing 150-mark (as per trends) in Gujarat, its main challenger the Congress is ahead in 27 seats (down 51). Despite the poor show, the party says its "confident" of forming the government. "We are confident of forming the government in Gujarat, given the kind of response we got during our campaign," state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor told NDTV.
Exit polls may have cast the Congress to a very distant second place in Gujarat, but the Congress insists it's going to win the state today.
BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is leading in Jamnagar North constituency, early trends show. Rivaba Jadeja is up against party stronghold Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Congress chose to stick to its veteran leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja.
Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani is ahead in Vadgam, early trends show. The Dalit leader is up against BJP's Manilal Vaghela and Dalpat Bhatiya of the Aam Aadmi Party.
AAP is ahead in eight seats in Gujarat with its state chief Gopal Italia is leading in Katragam. Gopal Italia is contesting against Vinod Moradiya of the BJP and Kalpesh Variya of the Congress.
Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj, trends show. Mr Thakur is contesting from Seraj for the third straight time. He is up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents.
BJP's Hardik Patel is leading from Viramgam, one of the 182 assembly constituencies. Hardik Patel, who switched from Congress to the BJP this June contested against Congress' Lakha Bharwad and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore.
The BJP, which has been in power for 27 years in Gujarat, relied heavily on 'Brand Modi' in a bid to contain the anti-incumbency factor. While PM Modi held several rallies and mega road shows in Gujarat, Home Minister Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and the election strategy.
BJP is way ahead of the Congress in Gujarat. Early leads show the party leading in 90 seats (up 22). The Congress, which ran a "silent campaign" in the elections is ahead in 28 seats (down 25).
It leads in 73 seats (up 16), Congress 22 (down 16)
The entire stretch outside the BJP office in Delhi has been decorated with the party flags ahead of the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections today. Exit polls predicted a mega victory for BJP in the Prime Minister's home state and in Himachal, though by a narrow margin.
The BJP is gaining in nine seats in Gujarat, early leads showed shortly after counting of votes through ballot votes began at 8 am. Congress, which ran a "silent campaign", is down in four seats.
The verdict of BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be delivered today as counting begins. Exit polls predicted mega victory for BJP in the Prime Minister's home state and in Himachal, though with a narrow margin.
Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.
Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Sawant addressed election rallies in Gujarat. Almost all the Union ministers of the BJP took part in the campaign.
Unemployment, price rise and land acquisition for big projects were among the key issues in Gujarat. Political parties also raised issue of farmers not getting proper compensation for crop damage due to excess rains during the campaign.
Isudan Gadhvi rose to prominence after exposing a ₹ 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Gujarat's Dang and Kaparada talukas on his news shows. This had forced the Gujarat government to take action. Click here to know more about the AAP leader.