Election Results Live Updates: BJP Set For Record Win In Gujarat, Congress Takes Clear Lead In Himachal

Election Results 2022: The BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set for a record seventh straight term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat with the party leading in 155 seats in the western state. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake, with the party ahead in only 19 seats (down 59).

The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, is leading in six seats.

Himachal Pradesh, however, is proving to be a tough fight for the ruling BJP which is neck-and-neck with the Congress. After nearly four hours of counting, the Congress has now increased its lead and is ahead in 40 seats as against the 26 seats by the BJP. The poll outcome in the hill state will decide the revival of the grand old party, which now holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023.

Along with the two states, the results of the votes polled in by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Lok Sabha seat of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be also counted.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Election Results:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Dec 08, 2022 12:38 (IST) Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP Dominates Tribal Belt, A Congress Bastion Since 1950s

The BJP appears set to scoop up almost every seat in the Congress-dominated tribal belt. The Grand Old Party is leading in less than 20 seats -- one of its poorest performances till date in the state. The Congress, which had always had its core voter group among the poor and underprivileged in the state, had dominated the tribal belt since 1950s. This is the first time the BJP is making such a wide inroad in the area.

Dec 08, 2022 12:36 (IST) गुजरात की जनता के वोट से आम आदमी पार्टी आज राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बन रही है.



शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की राजनीति पहली बार राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में पहचान बना रही है.



इसके लिए पूरे देश को बधाई. - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 12:35 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | The story behind the BJP's gigantic win in the #GujaratElections



A massive 55% vote-share (so far), nearly matching the state's all-time record.



The inside scoop, in gorgeous graphics, only on https://t.co/wRqTp3rzsPhttps://t.co/JMDeeGpQSrpic.twitter.com/LnRACgH91c - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 12:32 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: Congress leads in Vansda (South)

Dec 08, 2022 12:32 (IST) UP Bypoll Results: RJD-SP alliance leads in Khatauli

Dec 08, 2022 12:24 (IST) Himachal Election Results: Congress To Move Himachal MLAs To Chandigarh, Say Sources

Himachal Congress MLAs have been asked by the party to go to Chandigarh after getting winning certificates amid poaching worries, sources told NDTV.

Dec 08, 2022 12:14 (IST) Gujarat Election Results 2022: AAP leads in Jamjodhpur (Saurashtra)

Aam Aadmi Party's Hemant Khava is leading from Jamjodhpur assembly seat. Mr Khava is up against Chimanbhai Dharmshibhai Bokheria of BJP and Chirag Kalaria of Congress.

Dec 08, 2022 12:08 (IST) Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP Dominates Tribal Belt, A Congress Bastion Since 1950s

The BJP appears set to scoop up almost every seat in the Congress-dominated tribal belt. The Grand Old Party is leading in less than 20 seats -- one of its poorest performances till date in the state. The Congress, which had always had its core voter group among the poor and underprivileged in the state, had dominated the tribal belt since 1950s. This is the first time the BJP is making such a wide inroad in the area.

Dec 08, 2022 12:01 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | "We will build up on our Gujarat performance": AAP Spokesperson Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) as AAP leads in seven constituencies #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/v9vCcjGCPx - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 11:55 (IST) Election Results 2022: At BJP's Delhi Office, PM Modi To Lead Celebrations This Evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead his party's celebrations this evening at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm. The BJP appears to have rung up its best-ever result in Gujarat, where the PM held more than 30 rallies in the final few weeks of his party's campaign. (Read full story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead his party's celebrations this evening at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm. The BJP appears to have rung up its best-ever result in Gujarat, where the PM held more than 30 rallies in the final few weeks of his party's campaign. (Read full story here

Dec 08, 2022 11:51 (IST) Gujarat Congress Takes Down Countdown Clock After BJP's Super Surge

The verdict was clear in Gujarat from the get-go, as the BJP took a giant lead over the Congress soon after counting of votes began. The verdict was clear in Gujarat from the get-go, as the BJP took a giant lead over the Congress soon after counting of votes began.

Dec 08, 2022 11:37 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: AAP's Isudhan Gadhvi Leading In Khambalia



Dec 08, 2022 11:31 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Jairam Thakur Wins From Seraj

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has won from Seraj. Mr Thakur was up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents.

Dec 08, 2022 11:30 (IST) Election Results: Gujarat has 182 seats, the majority mark stands at 92. Himachal Pradesh has 68 seats and 35 seats are needed for a victory.

Dec 08, 2022 11:26 (IST) Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Surges Ahead, BJP Trails In Sardarshahar Assembly Seat

The Congress is leading in the Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan's Churu district, according to trends available for the bypoll on Thursday morning. In the initial round, the Congress has got 6,853 votes followed by the BJP with 3,862 votes, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal with 3,007 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Dec 08, 2022 11:20 (IST) UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Leads In Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav leads with a margin of 54,797 votes.

Dec 08, 2022 11:18 (IST) #WATCH | Women BJP workers in Gandhinagar celebrate by dancing as the party heads towards a landslide victory in Gujarat



BJP leading on 152 of the 182 seats, as per the official EC trends. pic.twitter.com/XlajLlNlYd - ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 11:09 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: BJP Got 55% Vote Share, Congress 27%, 13% For AAP

The BJP is ahead in 146 seats in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. The Congress, which delivered a strong performance in the last election, is leading in 26 seats.

Dec 08, 2022 11:04 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | "...Once bitten, twice shy. We won't let BJP indulge in 'Operation Lotus' in Himachal Pradesh": Congress leader Pawan Khera pic.twitter.com/dqK43qKslH - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 11:02 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Jairam Thakur Leading In Seraj

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj, trends show. Mr Thakur is contesting from Seraj for the third straight time. He is up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents

Dec 08, 2022 10:56 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | How are the BJP rebels, who can play a big role in a hung assembly, performing in #HimachalPradesh?



NDTV's Saurabh Shukla decodes pic.twitter.com/MVCM38p1b0 - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 10:54 (IST) Election Results: AAP Yet To Open Account In Himachal

The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, which launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat , is leading in seven seats in the western state. The party, however, is yet to open an account in Himachal Pradesh which is witnessing a close fight between ruling BJP and Congress.

Dec 08, 2022 10:45 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Virbhadra Singh's Son Leads

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is leading in Shimla Rural. Vikramaditya Singh had won the seat in 2017. In the 2012 elections the seat was won by Virbhadra Singh

Dec 08, 2022 10:41 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: Firecrackers, Dhols At BJP Office As Party Sets New Record In Gujarat



Celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar as the party heads towards a record seat tally in Gujarat. Celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar as the party heads towards a record seat tally in Gujarat.

Dec 08, 2022 10:35 (IST) Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP Sets New Record, "Worst-Ever" Show For Congress In Gujarat

BJP raced to its best-ever result in Gujarat, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cutting into Congress votes, as votes were counted today in two states. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP and Congress are fighting a close contest. (Read full story here

Dec 08, 2022 10:32 (IST) Congress Surges In Himachal As BJP Fights "Tradition": 10 Points

After an early lead for the ruling BJP, the Congress has picked up pace in Himachal Pradesh. Stakes are higher for the Congress as its chances in Gujarat are dim. The BJP is fighting the tradition of the state changing its government every election. After an early lead for the ruling BJP, the Congress has picked up pace in Himachal Pradesh. Stakes are higher for the Congress as its chances in Gujarat are dim. The BJP is fighting the tradition of the state changing its government every election.

Dec 08, 2022 10:29 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | "Vikas (development) and vishwas (trust) are the reasons behind BJP's record performance in Gujarat": BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya pic.twitter.com/2dShRaCV47 - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 10:26 (IST) Election Results 2022: BJP Reaches Out To Independents Leading In Himachal Polls

The BJP has contacted three Independents - KL Thakur, Ashish Sharma (Cong rebel) and Hoshiar Singh - who are leading in Himachal Polls, sources told NDTV.

Dec 08, 2022 10:23 (IST) JUST IN: The Congress may take its flock to Raipur in Chhattisgarh if things get out of hand in #HimachalPradeshElections, reports NDTV's Vendanta Agarwal

Dec 08, 2022 10:18 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | The Congress has surged ahead in #HimachalPradeshElections, taking a strong lead of 36 vs 28 of the BJP. - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 10:16 (IST) Election Results 2022: What BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Said On Gujarat, Himachal Election Results

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya credited the BJP's steller show in Gujarat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the party will win 40 seats in Himachal.

Dec 08, 2022 10:11 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Leading In Ghatlodia

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading by over 30,000 seats in Ghatlodia. Bhupendra Patel is up against Amee Yajnik of the Congress and Vijay Patel of the AAP.

Dec 08, 2022 10:04 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: BJP Leads In Morbi, Where 130 People Dies In Bridge Tragedy

BJP candidate Kantilal Amrutiya is leading from Morbi assembly seat of Gujarat, which falls under the Kachchh Lok Sabha segment. Morbi was recently in news after 130 people died in a bridge tragedy there.

Dec 08, 2022 09:59 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: BJP Vote Share Is 52%, Says Election Commission

The BJP has raced ahead in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, crossing the 140-seat target set by chief strategist Amit Shah within an hour of counting. Early trends show the Congress lagging behind in the 20s and AAP set to open its account -- an outcome that appears to bear out predictions aabout Arvind Kejriwal's party eating into Congress votes. It will also play into the hands of the BJP, giving the party a huge edge in seats traditionally dominated by the Congress. (Read full story The BJP has raced ahead in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, crossing the 140-seat target set by chief strategist Amit Shah within an hour of counting. Early trends show the Congress lagging behind in the 20s and AAP set to open its account -- an outcome that appears to bear out predictions aabout Arvind Kejriwal's party eating into Congress votes. It will also play into the hands of the BJP, giving the party a huge edge in seats traditionally dominated by the Congress. (Read full story here

Dec 08, 2022 09:53 (IST) WATCH: Slogans reverberate around the BJP office in Gandhinagar as the party looks let for a record seat tally in Gujarat. #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/ib550p2KHn - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 09:49 (IST) UP bypoll results: Samajwadi Party leads in Mainpuri, Azam Khan's bastion of Rampur

Dec 08, 2022 09:45 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Election Results: 3 Independents leading in Himachal

Two BJP rebels who contested as Independents are leading in Himachal Pradesh. Congress rebel Ashish Kumar is also leading in his seat.

KL Thakur, a BJP rebel, leading in Nalagarh BJP rebel Hoshiyar Singh in Dehra Congress rebel Ashish Kumar is ahead in Hamirpur

Dec 08, 2022 09:41 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Leading In Ghatlodia



Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading by over 30,000 seats in Ghatlodia. Bhupendra Patel is up against Amee Yajnik of the Congress and Vijay Patel of the AAP. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading by over 30,000 seats in Ghatlodia. Bhupendra Patel is up against Amee Yajnik of the Congress and Vijay Patel of the AAP.

Dec 08, 2022 09:37 (IST) Election Results: Confident Of Forming Government In Gujarat, Says State Congress chief

While the BJP is nearing 150-mark (as per trends) in Gujarat, its main challenger the Congress is ahead in 27 seats (down 51). Despite the poor show, the party says its "confident" of forming the government. "We are confident of forming the government in Gujarat, given the kind of response we got during our campaign," state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor told NDTV.

Dec 08, 2022 09:31 (IST) Odisha By-poll Result: BJD is leading in Padampur

Dec 08, 2022 09:20 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | Trends at 9:15 am - The Congress just pulled ahead of the BJP in a tight race in #HimachalPradeshElections, BJP chief JP Nadda's home state



LIVE Updates: https://t.co/nP8lpo0ITq#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/BCK6o7daFo - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 09:19 (IST) Watch: At Gujarat Congress HQ, Special Clock Counts Down To "Parivartan"

Exit polls may have cast the Congress to a very distant second place in Gujarat, but the Congress insists it's going to win the state today. Exit polls may have cast the Congress to a very distant second place in Gujarat, but the Congress insists it's going to win the state today.

Dec 08, 2022 09:18 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: Rivaba Jadeja Leading In Jamnagar North

BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is leading in Jamnagar North constituency, early trends show. Rivaba Jadeja is up against party stronghold Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Congress chose to stick to its veteran leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja.

Dec 08, 2022 09:12 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | "BJP is not nervous, we are confident that people of Himachal are with us": Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap to NDTV #HimachalPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/uPb8Cehlmd - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 09:11 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: Jignesh Mevani Leading In Vadgam

Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani is ahead in Vadgam, early trends show. The Dalit leader is up against BJP's Manilal Vaghela and Dalpat Bhatiya of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Dec 08, 2022 09:04 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: AAP's Gopal Italia Leading From Katargam

AAP is ahead in eight seats in Gujarat with its state chief Gopal Italia is leading in Katragam. Gopal Italia is contesting against Vinod Moradiya of the BJP and Kalpesh Variya of the Congress.

Dec 08, 2022 08:58 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Virbhadra Singh's Son Trails

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is trailing in Shimla Rural. Vikramaditya Singh had won the seat in 2017. In the 2012 elections the seat was won by Virbhadra Singh

Dec 08, 2022 08:53 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Jairam Thakur Leading In Seraj

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading in Seraj, trends show. Mr Thakur is contesting from Seraj for the third straight time. He is up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents.

Dec 08, 2022 08:49 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: Hardik Patel Leading In Viramgam

BJP's Hardik Patel is leading from Viramgam, one of the 182 assembly constituencies. Hardik Patel, who switched from Congress to the BJP this June contested against Congress' Lakha Bharwad and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore.

Dec 08, 2022 08:47 (IST) Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi Was BJP's Trump Card In Gujarat

The BJP, which has been in power for 27 years in Gujarat, relied heavily on 'Brand Modi' in a bid to contain the anti-incumbency factor. While PM Modi held several rallies and mega road shows in Gujarat, Home Minister Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and the election strategy.

Dec 08, 2022 08:45 (IST) What are the reasons behind BJP's strong performance in the #GujaratElections? Political Scientist Prof Amit Dholakia decodes #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/bOBtmXWD3A - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 08:42 (IST) Himachal Election Results: BJP Ahead In 39 Seats, Congress Gains In 27 Seats



Himachal Pradesh is proving to be a tough fight for the BJP. The party is ahead in 39 seats (down 5 seats) while the Congress is gaining in27 seats (up 6 seats).

Dec 08, 2022 08:38 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: More than 150 leads for Gujarat now, BJP at 117, Congress 33, AAP 4

Dec 08, 2022 08:34 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | At Congress HQ in Gujarat, Congress clock counts down to "parivartan" pic.twitter.com/5TyYF8TecB - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 08:29 (IST) Election Results: BJP Takes Big Lead In Gujarat, Ahead of Congress In Himachal

BJP is way ahead of the Congress in Gujarat. Early leads show the party leading in 90 seats (up 22). The Congress, which ran a "silent campaign" in the elections is ahead in 28 seats (down 25).

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP is leading in 16 seats and the Congress is ahead in 10 seats. BJP is way ahead of the Congress in Gujarat. Early leads show the party leading in 90 seats (up 22). The Congress, which ran a "silent campaign" in the elections is ahead in 28 seats (down 25).

Dec 08, 2022 08:23 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | BJP has widened the gap in #GujaratElections in postal ballot counting.



It leads in 73 seats (up 16), Congress 22 (down 16) - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022 >

Dec 08, 2022 08:21 (IST) Election Results: Counting of votes through EVM to start at 8:30 am

Dec 08, 2022 08:20 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: BJP leads in Mangrol (South)

Dec 08, 2022 08:19 (IST) Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP Leads In 52 Seats, Congress In 16 Seats



Dec 08, 2022 08:15 (IST) Election Results: Mood Outside Delhi BJP Office Ahead Of Himachal, Gujarat Election Results

The entire stretch outside the BJP office in Delhi has been decorated with the party flags ahead of the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections today. Exit polls predicted a mega victory for BJP in the Prime Minister's home state and in Himachal, though by a narrow margin.

Dec 08, 2022 08:10 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: BJP Ahead In 9 Seats, Early Leads Show

The BJP is gaining in nine seats in Gujarat, early leads showed shortly after counting of votes through ballot votes began at 8 am. Congress, which ran a "silent campaign", is down in four seats.

Dec 08, 2022 08:05 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Election Results: 68 Counting Halls, 10,000 Election Duty Staff In Himachal

There are 68 counting halls in 59 locations in Himachal Pradesh. Around 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in the hill state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg.

Dec 08, 2022 08:02 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | Behind-the-scenes reveal - NDTV studio is ready and set for counting-day action



Watch our LIVE coverage all day on NDTV 24X7 and https://t.co/ezrwYk3prZ#GujaratElection2022#HimachalPradeshElections2022pic.twitter.com/TiwdF3AkIT - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 08:01 (IST) Bypolls Results: Counting Of Votes For 6 Assembly Constituencies In 5 States Today



Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the results of the votes polled in by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Lok Sabha seat of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be also counted.

Dec 08, 2022 07:58 (IST) Gujarat, Himachal Results: Counting Begins At 8 am



The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots to be taken up first. The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots to be taken up first.

Dec 08, 2022 07:56 (IST)

Visuals from the counting hall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. SDM Mandi, Ritika Jindal says, "Today is the result day. The counting will begin at 8 am. Strong room will open at 7.30 am." (ANI)

Dec 08, 2022 07:52 (IST) #ResultsWithNDTV | Congress aims return to power after 5 years



NDTV's Saurabh Shukla reports from outside the Congress headquarters in Shimla. #HimachalPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/wJoARqbAIZ - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 07:51 (IST) Himachal Election Results 2022: Congress Aims Return To Power After 5 Years



The election results in Himachal Pradesh will decide the revival of the grand old party, which now holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. The party is hoping that electorate to go by the state's "riwaaj (tradition) and long history of voting out the incumbent government.

Dec 08, 2022 07:48 (IST) Gujarat Election Results: BJP's Hardik Patel's prediction of BJP's seat tally in Gujarat



BJP candidate Hardik Patel said that the party will win between "135-145 seats" in Gujarat assembly elections. "135-145 seats": BJP candidate Hardik Patel's prediction of BJP's seat tally in Gujarat #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/8gPborWiXL - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 07:37 (IST) "135-145 seats": BJP candidate Hardik Patel's prediction of BJP's seat tally in Gujarat #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/8gPborWiXL - NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2022

Dec 08, 2022 07:34 (IST) Himachal Election Result, Gujarat Election Result: Verdict Day In Gujarat, PM's Home State, And Himachal Pradesh: 10 Facts

The verdict of BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be delivered today as counting begins. Exit polls predicted mega victory for BJP in the Prime Minister's home state and in Himachal, though with a narrow margin. The verdict of BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be delivered today as counting begins. Exit polls predicted mega victory for BJP in the Prime Minister's home state and in Himachal, though with a narrow margin.

Dec 08, 2022 07:24 (IST)



Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Outside visuals from counting centre, Government Girls Senior Secondary School.

Dec 08, 2022 07:14 (IST) Election 2022: 75.6% Turnout In Himachal, Breaking 2017 Record

Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

Dec 08, 2022 07:03 (IST)



Outside visuals from counting centre at LD Engineering College, Gujarat. (ANI)

Dec 08, 2022 06:52 (IST) Gujarat Elections: JP Naada, Yogi Adityanath Were Among BJP's Star Campaigners

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Sawant addressed election rallies in Gujarat. Almost all the Union ministers of the BJP took part in the campaign.

Dec 08, 2022 06:45 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Congress Counts On Decade-Old Tradition Of Voting Out Incumbent Government

The poll outcome in Himachal Pradesh will decide the revival of the grand old party, which now holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. The party is hoping that electorate to go by the state's "riwaaj (tradition) and long history of voting out the incumbent government.

Dec 08, 2022 06:38 (IST) Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi Was BJP's Trump Card In Gujarat

The BJP, which has been in power for 27 years in Gujarat, relied heavily on 'Brand Modi' in a bid to contain the anti-incumbency factor. While PM Modi held several rallies and mega road shows in Gujarat, Home Minister Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and the election strategy.

Dec 08, 2022 06:31 (IST) Elections 2022: Key Issues Raised By Political Parties In Gujarat

Unemployment, price rise and land acquisition for big projects were among the key issues in Gujarat. Political parties also raised issue of farmers not getting proper compensation for crop damage due to excess rains during the campaign.

Dec 08, 2022 06:20 (IST) Gujarat Elections 2022: 5 Points On Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat Polls

Isudan Gadhvi rose to prominence after exposing a ₹ 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Gujarat's Dang and Kaparada talukas on his news shows. This had forced the Gujarat government to take action. Click Isudan Gadhvi rose to prominence after exposing a ₹ 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Gujarat's Dang and Kaparada talukas on his news shows. This had forced the Gujarat government to take action. Click here to know more about the AAP leader.

Dec 08, 2022 06:15 (IST) Himachal Pradesh election results: 68 counting halls, 10,000 election duty staff in Himachal

There will be 68 counting halls in 59 locations in Himachal Pradesh.

Around 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in the hill state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg.

Dec 08, 2022 06:01 (IST)

The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots to be taken up first. (File photo)