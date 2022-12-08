Watch: At Gujarat Congress HQ, Special Clock Counts Down To "Parivartan"

Gujarat Election Results: The countdown, the party boasts, is to "Parivartan" or change.

Exit polls may have cast the Congress to a very distant second place in Gujarat, but the Congress insists it's going to win the state today.

At the Congress HQ in Ahmedabad, the party has set up a clock which is counting down to a tentative time when it believes clear trends of winners will be available for the state's 182 seats.

The countdown, the party boasts, is to "Parivartan" or change; the Congress' wager is that Gujarat has chosen it rejected the BJP after seven consecutive terms in power.

Early leads showed the BJP starting very strong; it was leading in 87 of 116 seats at that time.