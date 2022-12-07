Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know

The voting was held in a single phase on November 12. (File)

The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will take place on December 8 (Thursday). The voting for all 68 seats in the hill state was held in a single phase on November 12. Himachal Pradesh witnessed an intense campaign with Bharatiya Janata Party trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

The state has a record of voting out the incumbent government since 1985.

The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh this time.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP formed the government by winning 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats.

Q 1: How can I check the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 online?

You can follow live updates on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 on the NDTV website (https://www.ndtv.com/ elections). The Election Commission of India will also give updates on its website- https://results.eci.gov.in/

Q 2: Where can I watch live TV coverage of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022?

You can catch all live updates and 360-degree coverage of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022, including ground reports, on the NDTV website- https://www.ndtv.com/video/ live/channel/ndtv24x7

Q 3: How I can compare Himachal Pradesh election results 2022 with previous election results 2017?

The results of 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with detailed statistics for all constituencies can be accessed on NDTV website. Please follow this page- https://www.ndtv.com/ elections/Himachal-Pradesh/ previous-stats

Q 4: How can I find live constituency-wise results online on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022?

The constituency-wise results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be available on NDTV's website- https://www.ndtv.com/ elections/himachal-pradesh/ results

You can also get constituency-wise results for all seats of Himachal Pradesh on Election Commission of India's website.

Q 5: How can I find live party wise results online on Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022?

Get all the party wise updates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 on the NDTV website, follow this link: https://www.ndtv.com/ elections/Himachal Pradesh/assembly-partywise

Q 6: Where can I find vote sharing percentage online on Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022?

The vote share percentage for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 will be available on the NDTV website's Election page. Check this link here: https://www.ndtv.com/ elections/Himachal Pradesh/phases-votes

The vote share percentage for all parties will also be available on the Election Commission website.