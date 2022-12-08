In Congress' Himachal Win, Party's Pat For Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot -- who played a key role in the 2018 elections in Rajasthan -- has been credited with a "critical role" in the Congress's big surge in Himachal Pradesh by party leader Rajiv Shukla. Mr Pilot was the Congress in-charge for state where the party conducted a low-key campaign. His political rival, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was in charge of Gujarat, where the Congress is heading for its worst-ever defeat.

During an interaction with the media today, Mr Shukla -- one of the Central observers who were rushed to Himachal yesterday to oversee government formation -- said Mr Pilot was "much in demand". He also spoke of the unity and cohesiveness in the party, saying "There is no infighting, we all work together".

Mr Pilot reciprocated, saying he was an observer and helped "wherever required".

Mr Shukla also pointed out the role played by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had campaigned in the state in absence of Rahul Gandhi.

The bad blood between Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot made headlines recently, when the Chief Minister, in an interview to NDTV, had called his junior party colleague a "gaddar (traitor)".

Mr Pilot had said he was "sad and hurt" by the jibes. "In public life I maintain a dignity in discourse... But you have to move on. And I have a job at hand and a mission at hand. We have to move forward," added the leader, who with his grassroot-level work, was seen as a key contributor to the Congress victory in Rajasthan.

Mr Pilot since has since been waiting for his reward. The post of Chief Minister went to veteran leader Ashok Gehlot, who later emerged the victor in their infrequent run-ins.

Himachal Pradesh stuck to its practice of swinging between the BJP and Congress every five years. The Congress is currently leading on 39 of the state's 68 seats. The BJP, on course for a landslide victory in Gujarat, is a distant second in the northern state and its Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has already conceded defeat.

In Gujarat, the Congress is leading on less than a quarter of the 77 seats it won in 2017. The unprecedented scale of defeat that has been attributed by many to the lack of a strong campaign and the absence of Rahul Gandhi who led the party's charge in 2017.

Mr Shukla pointed out that Mr Gandhi, who is currently busy with the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, did not pitch in with the Himachal campaign either. But "he allowed his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in Himachal Pradesh," he told NDTV.

Asked who will be the Chief Minister, he said that call will be taken by the party high command and the new MLAs. The meeting will be held in Chandigarh, he added.