Political Ceasefire? Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot To Attend Event Together Today

Rajasthan Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot to attend a memorial for Rajesh Pilot.

The meeting between Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot raised hopes of improved relations after past tensions.

The Pilot-Gehlot feud began after the Congress chose Mr Gehlot as Chief Minister over Mr Pilot in 2018.

Four days after a handshake that many thought would never happen again, Rajasthan Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot will today attend the grand event to mark the 25th death anniversary of the former's father, ex Union Minister Rajesh Pilot.

Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot on June 7 visited the residence of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The invitation set off speculation that 'all was well' between the two leaders who have had a frosty relationship in recent years. The meeting lasted for more than an hour. Both leaders posted about it on social media as well.

History Of Tension

The roots of the Pilot-Gehlot feud run deep. After the Congress defeated the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Mr Pilot, then credited with reviving the party's fortunes after the 2013 drubbing, was widely expected to be rewarded with the top post. But the party high command chose Mr Gehlot as Chief Minister, offering Pilot the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

The relationship between the two never truly stabilised. In July 2020, Mr Pilot led a rebellion against Mr Gehlot's leadership, alleging misgovernance and marginalisation of his loyalists. The crisis lasted several weeks, brought the state government to the brink of collapse, and forced Congress to negotiate an uneasy truce.

Since then, Rajasthan's Congress unit has effectively operated with two parallel camps, one loyal to Mr Gehlot, the other to Mr Pilot.

Tributes For Rajesh Pilot

The June 11 event in Dausa, Rajesh Pilot's home turf and parliamentary constituency, has now become more than just a commemoration.

Earlier today, Sachin Pilot posted a tribute to late father on X. "His public service, honesty and courage will always be a source of inspiration for me. He pledged respect and empowerment for every section, including farmers, youth - he was able to make a place in every heart with his humble behaviour, hard work and dedication to the country. My heartfelt tribute and salutations to him," the post stated.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also posted his respects. "India will develop in the true sense only when the children of farmers and labourers will study and reach the positions from where the policies of this country are made," he stated. He called Rajesh Pilot a "well-wisher of farmers" and a "senior leader of the Congress Party."