MCD Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know About Delhi Civic Poll Results

The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be announced on December 7. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray.

Counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, December 7.

This will be the first election of MCD after the unification of the three civic bodies of Delhi into one earlier this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling the civic bodies in the national capital since 2007. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards while AAP could secure only 48 wards and Congress finished third with 30.

Q 1: How can I check the MCD election results 2022 online?

You can follow live updates on Delhi MCD election results on NDTV website . The Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) will also give updates on its website from 8am onwards.

Q 2: Where can I watch live TV coverage on Delhi MCD election results 2022?

You can watch live coverage of Delhi MCD election results and 360-degree coverage here.

Q 3: How I can compare the Delhi MCD election results 2022 from previous election results 2017?

You can get all details about 2017 Delhi MCD elections on NDTV's election page - https://www.ndtv.com/elections

Q4: How can I find live party wise details online on Delhi MCD election results 2022?

You can get live party wise results on Delhi MCD elections 2022 here.

Q5: Where can I find vote share percentage online on Delhi MCD election results 2022?

Vote share percentage details will be available on NDTV's website and also you can catch live coverage here. The vote share percentage for parties will also be available on the website of the Delhi State Election Commission.