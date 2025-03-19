Video: AAP, BJP Councillors Shout Slogans, Climb Table At Delhi Civic Body

Chaos erupted at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi during the last day of the budget session on Wednesday when AAP and BJP councillors shouted slogans against each other and some even climbed onto the mayor's table.

BJP councillors were heard chanting slogans like "Aam Aadmi Party is a thief," while AAP councillors responded with "BJP hai hai" (down with the BJP).

In a video, Congress members of the House can also be seen holding up a poster which says "The Constitution is our identity. Stop murdering our Constitution". Councillors from the AAP, which enjoys a majority in the House, can be heard shouting "BJP murdabad" while some from the BJP climb onto the mayor's table. One of the BJP councillors can also be seen tearing a budget paper and tossing the pieces into the air.

The AAP alleged that members of the BJP attacked Mayor Mahesh Kumar, who is a Dalit, and slogans condemning the alleged assault were also raised by the party. The BJP, however, said AAP councillors had scuffled with its members.

The Rs 17,000-crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal was eventually passed and the AAP accused the BJP of trying to prevent that from happening.

"Councillor Injured"

In a press conference after the session, Mayor Kumar said, "Today was the last day of the budget session in the House. You all witnessed the kind of behaviour the BJP councillors displayed and the chaos they caused. They even tore the budget papers we presented. You all saw how the BJP treated a Dalit mayor... a female councillor was also injured during this commotion."

Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal said, "BJP was pushing Delhi into a major crisis by trying to prevent the budget from being passed. BJP members also assaulted the Dalit mayor. Some

BJP councillors suggested increasing the education budget by Rs 2 crore, and we accepted it. We passed all the amendments in the interest of the people of Delhi."

The BJP accused AAP councillors of scuffling with its members. "Our councillors have also been injured. Aam Aadmi Party councillors have scuffled with our leader... They are lying. If they are injured, they should go and get treatment," Leader of the Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said.

The MCD had witnessed an uproar on Monday and Tuesday as well. On Monday, the BJP demanded a vote, claiming the AAP no longer held a majority. Councillors from the AAP, on the other hand, accused the BJP of murdering the Constitution.

AAP and BJP councillors had also clashed, chanted slogans and climbed onto tables.