Municipal Body To Make 12,000 Contractual Workers Permanent: Atishi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will regularise 12,000 contractual workers in its House meeting on Tuesday, AAP leader Atishi said.

During a press conference alongside MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bharadwaj, and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, former Delhi chief minister Atishi announced the decision, stating the AAP is committed to regularising temporary workers in the party-led MCD.

"In the last two years, we have made 4,500 (contractual) workers permanent. Now, in the MCD House meeting on February 25, we are set to regularise 12,000 more employees across all departments, including sanitation workers, junior engineers, senior engineers, gardeners, and other contractual staff," she said.

Atishi also drew a parallel with AAP's governance in Punjab, where temporary teachers are being made permanent, reinforcing the party's commitment to workers' rights.

"AAP delivers on its promises. This decision will be the biggest of its kind in the city's history," she added.

Atishi also took a dig at the BJP, claiming that the saffron party often makes excuses to avoid fulfilling its commitments.

"I knew the BJP would try to escape from its promises. That's why, before the new chief minister was appointed, we ensured that the Delhi government presented its financial status clearly," she said.

She highlighted Delhi's economic growth under the AAP, stating that when the party first formed the government in 2015, the city's budget stood at Rs 30,000 crore.

"Despite receiving no financial support from the central government, we strengthened Delhi's economy. Today, the budget for 2024-25 has reached Rs 77,000 crore, marking a 2.5-time increase in the last decade," she claimed.

