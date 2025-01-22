"Take Photos, Share With Location": PM Modi Tasks BJP Workers To "Expose" AAP

Addressing BJP booth-level workers during the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned them with a task to expose AAP by taking pictures of broken drains, garbage heaps and lacking basic amenities and to share them with location.

"The BJP booth worker has a big responsibility to expose them (AAP people). You should take pictures of every street of your booth, make videos where dirty water is flowing, drains are broken, there are heaps of garbage and share those pictures with people along with the location," said the PM.

"We have to remember that the biggest goal is to form a BJP government. We have to free Delhi from the troubles and problems that AAP-Da has put it in. Only when this happens, the resolution to make Delhi the developed capital of developed India will be fulfilled, "PM added while addressing the workers.

"I am sure that the strength of this organization in Delhi, with three to four generations of workers at every booth, will give BJP a massive victory in the assembly elections this time too. I am sure that due to the hard work you are doing at your booths, you are going to achieve a huge victory," said PM.

Further hitting out at AAP and Congress, the PM said that both the parties had betrayed the people of Delhi during their respective tenures.

"The people of Delhi are now fed up with AAP's AAP and their lies and deceit. First, the Congress and then AAP's AAP have betrayed the people of Delhi a lot, said the PM.

Mentioning the aspiration of the middle class the PM said, "the BJP has considered the middle class as the backbone of the country's economy. Understanding the aspirations of the middle class, we are creating every modern facility from education to health. But the disaster of these AAP people has given only troubles and problems to the middle class in Delhi."

"The Government of India today spends a lot of budget for the ease of living and ease of travel of the middle class of Delhi. We have addressed the aspirations of the middle class of Delhi. Today, metro has reached every nook and corner of Delhi, there is a network of national highways and expressways. All this is being done by the Government of India," said the PM during direct dialogue with the workers.

Taking a jibe at APP, the PM said, "These AAP-Da people are two steps ahead of Congress. It took seven decades for destruction and evil to come into Congress. But AAP took just seven months to inherit all the evils and now in last nine years, they have doubled those evils."

Notably, thousands of BJP workers across 256 mandals, 70 assembly constituencies, and 13,000 booths listened to PM Modi.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)