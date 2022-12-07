AAP vs BJP In Delhi: 10 Important Factors In The Record Result

The MCD was earlier divided into three zones - north, east and south - before it was unified. The BJP's 15-year hold likely faced anti-incumbency this time.

The AAP's win in the Delhi civic election is also the first time the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has defeated a ruling BJP power in any election.

In Delhi, the AAP has fought seven elections since its inception in October 2012 - Delhi assembly election 2013, national election 2014, Delhi assembly election 2015, MCD election2017, national election 2019, Delhi assembly election 2020 and this year's MCD election. It has won four and lost three.

The vote share difference between the AAP and the BJP is only 3 per cent in the just-concluded MCD election.

Compared to the 2017 MCD election, the AAP has gained approximately 16 per cent vote share, while the BJP has held its core voter base and added some 3 per cent.

Corruption has been a big electoral issue in the MCD. The AAP made it a big campaign topic. The BJP, too, highlighting money laundering allegations against Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, blunted the AAP's attack.

The BJP has won in all the three municipal wards in Mr Jain's assembly constituency, Shakur Basti. They are Saraswati Vihar, Paschim Vihar and Rani Bagh.

The BJP won three out of four MCD wards in Mr Sisodia's assembly constituency, Patparganj. The BJP took Vinod Nagar, Mandavli and Mayur Vihar Phase 2. The fourth one, Patparganj ward, went to the AAP.

The Congress's vote share has fallen by approximately 11 per cent since the 2017 MCD election. It won only nine seats this time.