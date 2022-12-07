AAP's Early Celebration Amid Seesaw Race In Delhi Civic Polls: 5 Pics

Even as the AAP and BJP are in a neck and neck contest for control over Delhi Municipal corporation, preparations have begun at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Even as the AAP and BJP are in a neck and neck contest for control over Delhi Municipal corporation, preparations have begun at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters in the national capital. The party headquarters have been decorated with balloons in the party's colours - yellow and blue. After about an hour of counting, both parties are hovering around the halfway mark of 126.

Workers were seen blowing hundreds of balloons in the AAP party offices.

Hundreds of yellow and blue balloons representing the party's colours ready to be put up in the party headquarters.

Posters declaring AAP's victory in the MCD elections seen at the party's headquarters

The balloons were spotted outside the Aam Aadmi Party offices in Delhi.

Both BJP and AAP are hovering around the halfway mark of 126 in the leads so far

