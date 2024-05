Security Tightened At BJP Headquarters In Delhi Ahead Of AAP Protest

A senior police officer said security at the BJP headquarters has been heightened.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in and around the BJP headquarters here in view of a protest announced by AAP's national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal there on Sunday, officials said.

The traffic police has also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, while entry and exit have been disallowed at the nearest ITO metro station.

"In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11 am to 2 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police in a post on X.

"An adequate number of police personnel has been deployed and the area (around BJP office) has been barricaded," said the police officer.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed ITO Metro Station, which is near the office, for entry and exit.

On Saturday, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.

"They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA (Bibhav Kumar) to jail," he said, adding the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too.

"I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," he said.

