Allahabad High Court Suspends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Execution Of Sentence In 2001 Case

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday hailed the Allahabad High Court order that stayed the execution of the sentence awarded to him by a Sultanpur court in a 2001 protest case as the "triumph of truth".

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also expressed gratitude towards senior counsel and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Chandra Mishra, who represented him in the high court.

"The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has stayed the three-month sentence awarded in a 23-year-old case. Truth triumphed with the decision of the honourable high court. Heartfelt gratitude to senior advocate, respected Shri Satish Mishra ji. Satyamev Jayate," Mr Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट की लखनऊ बेंच ने 23 साल पुराने मामले में हुई तीन महीने की सजा पर रोक लगा दी है।

माननीय हाईकोर्ट के फैसले से सत्य की जीत हुई।

वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता आदरणीय श्री सतीश मिश्रा जी का अत्यंत आभार।

— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 22, 2024

The MP-MLA court of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh had, on January 11 last year, sentenced Mr Singh to three months of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1,500 on him for creating obstructions on a public road and inciting violence during a protest in the district in 2001.

The appeal of Mr Singh and the other accused in the case was dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued by the MP-MLA court against Mr Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Anoop Sanda and four others.

The high court bench of Justice K S Pawar passed the order on Thursday on a revision petition filed by Mr Singh, challenging the Sultanpur court's order.

"Till further orders of this court, the execution of the sentence awarded by the judgment and orders under revision shall remain stayed," the judge said while admitting the revision petition for final hearing.

