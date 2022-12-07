Delhi Civic Polls Result Today, AAP vs BJP For Capital Control: 10 Facts

Both the AAP and the BJP fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress has 247 in fray. There are 382 Independents contesting as well. Among other parties, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party contested on 132 wards, the NCP on 26, the Janata Dal (United) on 22.

AAP -- which has been ruling Delhi for two consecutive terms -- has claimed that it will win more than 200 of the 250 wards, way higher than the 155 indicated by an aggregate of four exit polls. The aggregate indicated that BJP will win 84 wards and the Congress could shrink to seven.

AAP has claimed that its work in Delhi has helped the people repose faith in them. The BJP, it claimed, has not been able to meet a basic parameter like cleaning up the city in 15 years.

AAP has conducted a gritty campaign in Delhi in the shadow of an alleged scam in liquor policy and corruption cases against its leaders. Weeks before the elections, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The BJP, as is its norm, banked on a glitzy campaign, roping in Union ministers and state Chief Ministers and the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It targeted the anti-corruption image that AAP has been building since its inception with a series of sting videos.

The sting videos included one accusing AAP of selling tickets, which the party denied. The BJP also tweeted videos of AAP minister Satyendar Jain receiving a massage in jail, claiming he was being given VIP treatment.

Insisting that he does not need to respond, Arvind Kejriwal said, "MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees. Let's wait till December 4, people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos".

Mr Kejriwal had announced "10 guarantees" ahead of the civic elections - which included cleaning up the city, including landfills and ending corruption in the civic body. AAP's trade wing announced '10 guarantees' that included de-sealing of shops and resolving conversion and parking charges.

The battle in Delhi comes after a major programme to unify the trifurcated civic body. AAP claimed the BJP was redrawing the wards to ward off defeat. Arguing that it would introduce disparity in population and sizes of the civic administrative units, the party even went to the Supreme Court.