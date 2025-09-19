ABVP's Aryan Maan, Footballer And Activist, Wins DUSU Top Post

Bharatiya Janata Party-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the university's student union elections, paving the way for Aryan Maan to become the new DUSU president. Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Maan is a graduate of Hansraj College and is currently pursuing an MA in Library Science at Delhi University. For many years, he has been actively involved in ABVP-led student movements, including campaigns against fee hikes and initiatives aimed at improving university infrastructure. Maan is also an active football player.

Maan trounced his rival from Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes to bag DUSU president's post.

During his campaign, Maan focussed on subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits and better sports facilities. He has highlighted ABVP's broader vision of transforming Delhi University into a premier global institution through these reforms and enhanced student services.

ABVP bagged three of the four seats. The student body's Kunal Chaudhary polled 23,779 votes to bag the secretary's post by defeating NSUI's Kabir. Further, ABVP's Deepika Jha defeated Lavkush Bhadana to win the joint secretary's post in the central panel.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank.

The new DUSU secretary Kunal Chaudhary previously served as the president of PGDAV College Students' Union in 2023. He is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the Department of Buddhist Studies. For several years, Chaudhary has been a prominent voice in student activism, consistently championing student concerns. Deepika Jha, meanwhile, is a graduate of Lakshmibai College and is presently a student in the Department of Buddhist studies. She has been deeply involved with ABVP's 'Students for Seva' initiative and has contributed significantly to student-led social transformation activities, including community schools and the Ritumati campaign for menstrual hygiene awareness.

The elections for the four posts of DUSU were held on Thursday in two shifts amid tight security. According to officials, a voter turnout of 39.45 per cent was recorded in the student union's election. The figure was better than last year's 35 per cent.

To ensure smooth voting, Delhi Police deployed over 600 personnel, including 160 with body-worn cameras, while drones and CCTV surveillance covered sensitive areas.

For the first time in years, the university witnessed what students described as "clean and green elections", with strict enforcement of the Lyngdoh Committee's anti-defacement guidelines.