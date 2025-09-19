Victory Of 'Nation First' Ideology: Amit Shah On ABVP's Win In Delhi University Polls

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has congratulated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for winning the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections this year. The BJP-linked student body swept the polls, winning three of the four seats, including president, for which elections were held. In a message on Twitter (now X), Mr Shah said it is a "reflection of unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' ideology".

"Congratulations to the council's workers on the resounding victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This victory is a reflection of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' ideology. This triumph will further accelerate the journey of transforming the council's student power into national power," the Home Minister said in his tweet.

BJP president JP Nadda also congratulated the student body saying "it will lead India towards a bright and strong future".

In the high-octane poll, Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) was restricted to one post and Left-backed AISA drew a blank.

ABVP also celebrated the win by posting the photo of the three candidates in front of a statue of Swami Vivekananda. "This historic success is a strong testament to the unwavering faith demonstrated among the student community in ABVP's nationalist ideology, spirit of service, and strong leadership capabilities," a part of ABVP's tweet said.

The counting was held amid high security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in North Campus, a day after the voting in two shifts.

According to final figures released by officials, ABVP's tally stood at 28,841 for the post of president. The NSUI secured 12,546 votes, while AISA got 5,385.

For vice president, ABVP got 20,547 votes, while NSUI secured 29,339 votes and AISA got 4,163 votes. For the post of Secretary, ABVP got 23,779 votes, NSUI 16,177 and AISA 9,535.

DUSU joint secretary, the fourth of the last post for which the election was held, ABVP got 21,825 votes, NSUI 17,380 and AISA 8,425.