DUSU Election 2025 Result LIVE: The results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025 will be declared today. The Delhi High Court has issued a strict order barring any victory procession by the winning candidates. The court has directed the Delhi Police, university authorities, and local administration to ensure stringent measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

The DUSU election held on Thursday witnessed participation of over 2.75 lakh eligible voters across more than 50 colleges affiliated with Delhi University. Voting took place across 52 centres and 195 booths, utilising 711 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The overall voter turnout was recorded at 39.45 percent.

A total of 21 candidates are in the fray for the four key positions in the student union, President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Notably, nine candidates are vying for the President's post alone, while 12 others are in the race for the remaining positions.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025 Result



