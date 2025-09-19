DUSU Election 2025 Result LIVE: The results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025 will be declared today. The Delhi High Court has issued a strict order barring any victory procession by the winning candidates. The court has directed the Delhi Police, university authorities, and local administration to ensure stringent measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents.
The DUSU election held on Thursday witnessed participation of over 2.75 lakh eligible voters across more than 50 colleges affiliated with Delhi University. Voting took place across 52 centres and 195 booths, utilising 711 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The overall voter turnout was recorded at 39.45 percent.
A total of 21 candidates are in the fray for the four key positions in the student union, President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Notably, nine candidates are vying for the President's post alone, while 12 others are in the race for the remaining positions.
DUSU Election 2025 Result LIVE: The contest is for how many positions?
The contest is for four positions - president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary
DUSU Election 2025 Result LIVE: Massive Security Cover For Delhi University Elections
To ensure a smooth voting process, the Delhi Police deployed a force of over 600 personnel. Security was enhanced with 160 officers wearing body cameras, while drones and CCTV systems monitored sensitive locations.
DUSU Election 2025 Result LIVE: Main battle is between RSS-affiliated ABVP and Congress-backed NSUI
While it is a triangular contest, the main battle is between the RSS-affiliated ABVP and the Congress-backed NSUI. The two parties, who have dominated DUSU polls over the years, traded barbs and allegations even on the voting day.
DUSU Election 2025 Result LIVE: What was the voting percentage?
Amid tight security, and allegations of malpractice, voting for the high-octane Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections was held on Thursday with an estimated voter turnout of nearly 40 per cent.
DUSU Election 2025 Result LIVE: When will the counting of votes begin?
The counting of votes for DUSU elections 2025-26 will begin at 08.00 AM at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi.