From Arun Jaitley to Rekha Gupta: Former Delhi University Presidents Who Rose In Politics

Delhi University has long served as a training ground for future political leaders, with its student body, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), producing several prominent names in Indian politics. From Arun Jaitley to Rekha Gupta, many former DUSU presidents have gone on to hold influential positions in government and public life. As the results of the 2025 DUSU elections are announced today, September 19, it's a fitting moment to look back at past student leaders who have played a significant role in shaping India's political landscape.

Arun Jaitley: From Student Activist to Finance Minister

Arun Jaitley began his political journey as a DUSU president in 1974-75. Active during the JP Movement, he was arrested during the Emergency, marking a key moment in his early career. Later, he became a senior BJP leader and finance minister, known for implementing GST and demonetisation.

Rekha Gupta: Breaking Gender Barriers

Rekha Gupta, DUSU president in 1996-97, made history by becoming Delhi's Chief Minister in 2025. Her journey reflects the growing participation of women in politics and the role of DUSU in supporting this change.

Vijay Goel: A Voice of Protest During Emergency

Vijay Goel was elected DUSU president in 1977. Known for bold protests against the Emergency, he later became Minister of State under the Vajpayee government and helped in Delhi's Commonwealth Games preparations.

Ajay Maken: Congress's Young Face

Ajay Maken became DUSU president in 1985 at age 21. He quickly rose in politics, becoming a minister in both Delhi and the central government. He played key roles in urban development and youth affairs.

Vijender Gupta: Steady Rise Through Local Politics

Serving as DUSU Vice-President in 1984, Vijender Gupta moved up through municipal and state politics. He eventually became Speaker of the Delhi Assembly after years of electoral efforts and party work.

Ashish Sood: Organiser to Cabinet Minister

Ashish Sood was elected as the Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1987 and later served as its President (1988-1989), he became a key BJP organiser and later, a minister in the Delhi government with significant responsibilities in 2025.

Other Notable Leaders

Alka Lamba (DUSU president in 1995) and Vijay Jolly (1980-81) also made their mark in politics. While they did not reach the Cabinet, both held key positions within their parties and remained active in public life.

Why DUSU Still Matters

The Delhi University Students' Union reflects the national political environment, especially the rivalry between the BJP and the Congress. Over the years, it has remained a launchpad for future leaders. As the 2025 elections unfold, DUSU continues to be a place where political journeys begin and futures are shaped.