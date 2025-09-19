DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Secures President, Secretary, Joint Secretary Posts

DUSU Eelection Results 2025: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), secured a decisive victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025, winning the key posts of President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, while the Congress-backed NSUI claimed the Vice President position.

Also Read | ABVP's Aryan Maan, Footballer And Activist, Wins DUSU Top Post

ABVP's Aryan Maan won the President's post with 28,841 votes, while NSUI's Joslyn Chaudhary secured 12,645 votes and SFI-AISA's candidate received 5,385 votes. An independent NSUI rebel candidate polled 5,522 votes. For the Vice President post, NSUI's Rahul Jhansla led with 29,339 votes, beating ABVP's Govind Tanwar (20,547 votes) and SFI-AISA (4,163 votes). ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary won the Secretary position with 23,779 votes, defeating NSUI (16,177 votes) and SFI-AISA (9,535 votes), while Deepika Jha (ABVP) claimed the Joint Secretary post with 21,825 votes, ahead of NSUI (17,380 votes) and SFI-AISA (8,425 votes).

Key Winners:

President: Aryan Maan (ABVP)

Vice President: Rahul Jhansla (NSUI)

Secretary: Kunal Chaudhary (ABVP)

Joint Secretary: Deepika Jha (ABVP)

ABVP had fielded Aryan Maan as its presidential candidate. Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Maan is a graduate of Hansraj College and is currently pursuing an MA in Library Science at Delhi University. Over the years, he has actively participated in ABVP-led student movements, including campaigns against fee hikes and initiatives to improve university infrastructure. Maan is also an avid football player.

Maan's campaign focused on student welfare and campus development, with promises including subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, upgraded sports facilities, and financial support for final-year research scholars. He highlighted ABVP's vision of transforming Delhi University into a premier global institution through these reforms and enhanced student services.

In a strict order, the Delhi High Court has barred any victory processions by the winning candidates. The court has directed the Delhi Police, university authorities, and the local administration to ensure stringent measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Thursday saw more than 2.75 lakh eligible students cast their votes across over 50 constituent colleges. Polling was concuted at 52 centres with 195 booths, where 711 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were deployed. The final turnout stood at 39.45 percent.