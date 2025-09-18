Delhi High Court Bars Victory Processions After DUSU Poll Results

The Delhi High Court has barred candidates and student organisations from holding victory processions after the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results are declared. The court directed Delhi Police, university officials, and the administration to take strict measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The order comes against the backdrop of repeated complaints of unruly campaigning, cavalcades of cars, and public disorder during the run-up to the polls. For the first time in years, however, Delhi University's college and hostel walls have remained free from posters and graffiti, with the Lyngdoh Committee's anti-defacement rules being strictly enforced by the authorities.

“No Cavalcades, No Hooliganism”

The directions were passed after an application was moved by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who argued that large-scale violations of election conduct had taken place.

“Pursuant to my application, the Honourable Delhi High Court has given clear directions that there shall be no cavalcade of cars, no illegal campaigning, and no violation of Ring Road Community Guidelines, including any defacement or littering of property,” Manchanda said.

He added: “In case there is any violation done by any student, non-student, or any candidate of the above set guidelines, that would tantamount to clear contempt of the orders of the Honourable High Court.”

Contempt Action Possible

According to the petitioner, the court was “constrained to take cognisance” after repeated instances of candidates allegedly “hijacking the city” with massive convoys and hooliganism. The bench summoned representatives of all student political groups before issuing detailed directions.

The court also warned that if candidates are found guilty of contempt by violating its orders, their office would be deemed “defunct,” effectively stripping them of their post.

Manchanda said further evidence of violations will be produced in court on Friday. “With respect to the evidence that was produced, an enquiry shall be conducted, and in case it is found that any candidate had carried out contempt of court, the office of the office bearer shall be deemed to be defunct,” he said.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 19.

The High Court's intervention is likely to shape not just the post-result atmosphere on campus but also how student elections are contested and celebrated in the future.