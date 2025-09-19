"Gen Z Has Shown Its Resolve": BJP vs Congress As ABVP Wins Delhi University Polls

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls have triggered a sharp political clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with both parties framing the outcome as a reflection of the mood of India's youth.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva termed it a rejection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by Gen Z voters.

"The Gen Z that Rahul Gandhi often talks about has already shown its resolve by saving Delhi, and today's victory of ABVP is a slap in the face for Rahul Gandhi," Mr Sachdeva said.

"The entire country knows that whenever it comes to speaking in favour of the nation's enemies or those playing into the hands of foreign powers, Rahul Gandhi is always seen standing with them. Gen Z, too, now clearly understands in whose hands the country is truly safe," he added.

The Congress, however, dismissed the BJP's interpretation and accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of using intimidation during polling.

Congress leader Ajay Rai alleged, "I believe the atmosphere during the election seemed good when I went there, but the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members engaged in hooliganism, beat up students, and won the election through complete violence and intimidation."

Results at a Glance

The ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, emerged with a decisive edge in the 2025 DUSU polls, securing three of the four key posts. Aryan Maan was elected President, while ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary and Deepika Jha clinched the Secretary and Joint Secretary positions. The Congress-backed NSUI, however, managed to win the Vice President's post with Rahul Jhansla.

Voter Turnout and Polling Numbers

This year, more than 2.75 lakh students were eligible to vote across over 50 constituent colleges. Polling took place at 52 centres with 195 booths, where 711 EVMs were deployed. The final turnout stood at 39.45 per cent.

A total of 21 candidates contested the four main posts, nine for President and 12 for the other three positions.

The DUSU results, long seen as a political bellwether, have once again spilled beyond campus, intensifying the BJP-Congress rivalry.