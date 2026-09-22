No Scope For Irregularities: Chandrababu Naidu Rejects Teacher Recruitment Scam Charge

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday rejected allegations of corruption and manipulation in the Mega DSC recruitment conducted by his government, saying there was no scope for irregularities in the teacher selection process.

Addressing a public meeting in Kuppam, Naidu said the Telugu Desam Party had a long association with teacher recruitment and claimed that successive DSC and APPSC recruitments conducted during his tenure had not witnessed paper leaks or manipulation.

"DSC means CBN and CBN means Telugu Desam. We have conducted DSC 14 times," Naidu said.

He added that his government had conducted the Mega DSC after 2024 and provided around 16,000 jobs. According to reports, the 2025 recruitment covered 16,347 teaching posts, with more than 3.3 lakh candidates registering for the computer-based examination.

Naidu said hundreds of legal challenges had been filed against the recruitment but maintained that the government had responded to all the allegations.

"Around 350 petitions were filed to stop these appointments. We explained the facts and answered all the allegations. Still, they are behaving like a dog's tail that remains crooked," he said.

The Chief Minister also defended the teachers and sports certificates, saying the opposition was wrong to call them fake.

Referring to the alleged clash during a YSRCP protest in Vijayawada on Monday, he said teachers were angry and protesting across different cities because they feel insulted.

The remarks came amid an escalating political confrontation with the YSR Congress Party over alleged irregularities, particularly appointments under the sports quota.

YSRCP president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded a CBI inquiry and alleged that ineligible candidates received appointments. He has also sought the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The dispute intensified in Vijayawada on Monday when YSRCP leaders staged a protest outside the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), demanding an investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The protest turned tense after sports-quota teachers also gathered at the site, leading to rival demonstrations. Police had denied permission for the YSRCP protest.

Naidu has accused the opposition of spreading "false propaganda" over sports-quota appointments, saying certificates issued during the previous government were now being questioned.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has continued to demand that only an independent CBI investigation can establish whether the recruitment process was transparent.

As the state gears up for local body polls and the opposition continues its effort to highlight the alleged irregularities and demand the minister's resignation, the issue has become a major flashpoint between the ruling party and the opposition.