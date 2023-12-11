No Proposal On Quota In Promotion For Backward Classes: Education Ministry

The minister said the occurrence of vacancies and filling those is continuous process

The Union Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out any proposal regarding reservation in promotion for OBCs in central educational institutions.

The information was shared by the Union Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha by Manickam Tagore, the Congress MP from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu.

"The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act, 2019, provides for reservation of posts by considering the university as one unit," Mr Sarkar said.

"Also, according to the act, reservation is applicable in all the higher educational institutions except the institutions listed in the schedule and few other exceptions, as stated in the act. Further, as per this act, reservation is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in teachers' cadre in central educational institutions," he added.

Mr Sarkar further said in his reply that, as on date, there is no proposal regarding reservation in promotion for OBCs.

The minister said the occurrence of vacancies and filling those is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation, and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength.

"Central universities have been directed to fill vacancies as and when arising. The onus of filling up of the posts lies with central universities, which are autonomous bodies created under acts of Parliament," Mr Sarkar said.

"As on date, more than 6,080 faculty positions, including professor's posts, have been filled through special recruitment drives under Mission Recruitment, out of which 871 positions have been filled by Scheduled Castes (SCs), 426 by Scheduled Tribes (STs), 1,424 by Other Backward Classes (OBCs)," he added.

