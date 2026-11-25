Sarvam AI, India's full-stack sovereign AI platform, has not misused the support it received under the IndiaAI Mission to offer AI services commercially, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S Krishnan said on Tuesday, adding that AI companies also need revenue models to monetise their offerings.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Chariot One, Krishnan said Sarvam had developed a 105-billion-parameter model and several others with support from the IndiaAI Mission, while continuing to work on larger models. Separately, the startup was building a platform combining open-source and open-weight models, including its own, to offer AI services to consumers and businesses in India.

"I don't think there is any contradiction between what they are doing for the IndiaAI Mission and working towards the frontier model, which will come in due course, and what they are offering now as a service in the AI space," Krishnan said.

"After all, AI companies also require a revenue model. They need a way in which they can monetise revenues," he said.

Sarvam had informed the government about its plans to build a platform incorporating several open-source and open-weight models to offer AI services from India, Krishnan said, adding that several other startups had also approached the government with similar offerings.

"Even within government also, we have some of these harness-based services which we are using, and we are using open-source, open-weight models. Because what it ensures is that the data does not leak out of the country," he said.

"Based on what Sarvam has told us, based on the experience that people have had, we do not see any misuse of the support which the IndiaAI Mission has provided to Sarvam in the services that they are now offering," he added.

On the supply of computing infrastructure and accelerator chips for AI, Krishnan said the IndiaAI Mission was not dependent on a single chipmaker, with access to multiple chip platforms.

"In the IndiaAI Mission, for instance, the reliance was never only on NVIDIA. We permitted, we have had an open platform where TPUs have been available, where AMD chips have been available, and a number of other kinds of chips have been available," he said.

On US restrictions on advanced chip exports and their potential impact on India, Krishnan said he did not expect any significant impact, adding that India was viewed as a trusted partner.

"The restrictions on supply of chips to data centres is not to Indian data centres. And I think India is seen as a trusted partner," he said.

Krishnan also said the government was looking at extending GPU support for startups beyond training models to inference, which involves running trained models to generate responses and power AI services.

"So far, what we have provided for is training access. Now, we need to shift towards how we can support inference. So we are working on how that is possible," he said, adding that startups would not have to reapply, but the government would need to work out a scheme for inference support.

On applications under the next phase of the IndiaAI Mission, Krishnan said more than 200 companies had expressed interest, either by registering or preparing their applications.

"We are very encouraged by the interest, and we look forward to good applications coming out of the course," he said.

He also cited the development of indigenous speech models, saying India needed AI models tailored to its linguistic and cultural context.

"One of the other reasons why we are working on models is because they need to be culture and language specific from India," Krishnan said, adding that such models could be more efficient because they were built around India's language structures.