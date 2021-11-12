'No Guarantee Of Life' In UP: Lalu Yadav Party MP On Custodial Death

Manoj Jha said he believes UP should be a matter of collective concern for all. (File)

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a man who allegedly died by suicide in Kasganj police station, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said that the state should be a matter of collective concern for all as there is no guarantee of life and property.

"I believe Uttar Pradesh should be a matter of collective concern for all. There is no guarantee of life and property," he said.

Calling Uttar Pradesh Police version regarding the death "a height of imagination", Mr Jha alleged that the police is trying to "cover up the practice of big fishes."

"Police say that Altaf died because of hanging on a tap and he committed suicide. It is a height of imagination. They can't even make a better story to cover up their lies. I believe it should be taken into cognizance and just to suspend a small staff, they are covering up the practice of big fishes," said Jha.

On November 9, a man named Altaf attempted suicide using the string of his bottom wear, the police said.

Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Agra said "Immediately, he was taken to the hospital, but passed away. The SHO and four other police personnel were suspended for negligence. Magisterial inquiry ordered into the incident."

"On November 8, one Kasganj resident registered a complaint about his missing daughter. He had named one Altaf in his complaint. He was then brought to the police station for further probe," he said.

According to Kasganj SP Botre Rohan Pramod, the police had called Altaf for questioning in a matter of missing girl.

"During questioning, he requested to go to the toilet and was sent to lockup washroom. There he tried to strangle himself with the string inside his hoodie. Police officials took him to hospital in an unconscious state," said Kasganj SP.

