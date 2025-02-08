No Files, Documents To Be Moved Out Of Secretariat: Delhi Lt Governor

With Assembly poll results pointing at a regime change in the capital, the general administration department of Delhi government on Saturday said in an order that no files, documents or computers will be moved out of Delhi Secretariat without its prior permission to ensure the safety of records.

On the instruction of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the general administration department (GAD) has issued an order directing all the departments, agencies, and camp offices of the council of ministers not to remove any records or files without the prior permission from the department.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is all set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping the AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country.

The GAD order issued to various department heads and in-charges said that no files, documents, computer hardware etc. can be taken outside the Delhi Secretariat complex without its prior permission.

"It is therefore directed that necessary instructions may be issued to the branch in-charges under the departments and offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure the safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their sections and branches," the order said.

The Secretariat is functioning in a normal manner as before, and it is being ensured that no official papers, files, records, data, laptops and computes, among other such items, are removed by anyone from any of the offices in the complex, a statement from the directorate of information and publicity said.

