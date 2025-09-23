No Diwali Gifts With Public Funds: Centre's Message To All Ministries

No gifts can be given for Diwali or other festive occasions using public funds - the substance of a Finance Ministry order last week to all ministries, government departments, and employees.

The Finance Ministry's Department of Expenditure said the move to stop spending public funds on festive season gifts, i.e., gifts departments or ministries may exchange or give to high-ranking officials, is part of a larger policy of 'curbing non-essential expenditure'.

According to the notification signed by PK Singh, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, the new policy continues 'efforts in the interest of prudent and judicious use of public resources'.

"The Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, has been issuing instructions from time to time aimed at promoting fiscal discipline and curbing non-essential expenditure. In continuation of these efforts and in the interest of prudent and judicious use of public resources, it has been decided that no expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals by Ministries/Departments and other organs of the Government of India," the notice said.

The order comes into effect immediately, i.e., from Diwali this year, which falls on October 20.

The notification also noted that similar instructions have been issued earlier.