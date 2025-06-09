Advertisement
No Bar On Indians Travelling To Saudi Arabia: Sources

As a matter of practice, during Hajj season, there are temporary restrictions on short-term visas to avoid overcrowding, a source said.

Read Time: 1 min
No Bar On Indians Travelling To Saudi Arabia: Sources
New Delhi:

Reports about any bar on Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia are incorrect, government sources said on Monday.

The Saudi government has not issued any notification on this matter, they said.

The clarification came after some reports claimed that the Saudi government has put restrictions on Indians travelling to that country.

"As a matter of practice, during the Hajj season, there are temporary restrictions on short-term visas to avoid overcrowding during this season, which end with the conclusion of Hajj," a source said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Saudi Arabia, Hajj, India
