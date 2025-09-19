"No.1 In Price Rise": Opposition Slams Kerala Government Over Inflation

The Opposition in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday strongly criticised the state government, accusing it of failing to control rising prices. They claimed that Kerala has recorded the highest inflation in the country for nine months in a row, causing hardship for families across the state.

During an adjournment motion in the Assembly, Congress MLA PC Vishnunath alleged that Kerala has held the top position for inflation for nine consecutive months, a situation, he said, that has "crippled households" throughout the state.

"This government always wants to project Kerala as the No. 1 state. In the case of price rise, they have made it a reality-not for one or two months, but nine months in a row," Vishnunath said. He and other Opposition members pointed to a sustained surge in prices of essential commodities, which they claimed has thrown family budgets into disarray.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan warned that the government had failed in its primary responsibility to ease the financial hardships of its citizens.

"The government's role is to ease people's pain and hardships, but this government has failed to even recognise them," Satheesan stated. The Opposition demanded urgent corrective measures to control what they called "unchecked inflation."

In response, Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil dismissed the charges as a "fictitious story" based on "selective statistics."

He defended the government's actions, claiming that it has been effectively intervening in the market to stabilise prices, citing the example of coconut oil.

The Minister also asserted that there have been no shortages in ration shops or government-run stores like Supplyco and Maveli, even for the families of Opposition members.

However, the Opposition expressed dissatisfaction with the Minister's response and staged a walkout, arguing that the government's interventions were not sufficient to curb the rising cost of living.



