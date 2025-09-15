MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Attends Kerala Assembly For 1st Time Since Sexual Misconduct Row

Controversial Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil attended the Kerala Assembly session on Monday, marking his first public appearance since being suspended by the Congress over multiple sexual misconduct allegations last month. His arrival was met with protests from Student Federation of India (SFI) workers demanding his resignation.

Mamkootathil had been maintaining a low profile at his home in Adoor since the allegations surfaced. Despite being suspended from the Congress, he has retained his Assembly seat. His decision to attend the session comes amidst a reported rift within the Congress on his presence, with Opposition Leader VD Satheesan having expressed reservations.

Upon his arrival at the Assembly, Mamkootathil's vehicle was blocked by SFI workers who demanded his resignation. The police intervened to clear the way. Inside the assembly, he was seated separately on a back bench, away from the United Democratic Front (UDF) bloc, a seating arrangement reportedly made at the request of the UDF leadership. He entered the House as members were paying tribute to former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and other departed leaders.

The allegations against Mamkootathil led to his suspension from the party's primary membership for six months. A Crime Branch investigation into the allegations is currently underway, though reports suggest that the probe has hit a roadblock with some of the complainants reportedly refusing to record their statements.

Mamkootathil's presence in the Assembly is expected to put the Congress and the UDF on the defensive, providing ammunition for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and other opposition parties.

The case has also given a major setback to the Youth Congress, of which Mamkootathil was the state president before the allegations surfaced. He stepped down from that post shortly after the scandal broke. The Assembly session is scheduled to run in three phases until October 10.