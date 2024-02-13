Nitish Kumar's Aide Sanjay Jha To Be JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha Candidate

Sanjay Jha is known to be one of the most trusted men of Nitish Kumar

JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Tuesday declared by the party as its candidate for biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

According to a statement issued here by JD(U) national general secretary Afaq Ahmed Khan, Jha, who is also a former state minister, will be sent to the Upper House of Parliament.

Currently, a member of the state legislative council, Mr Jha is known to be one of the most trusted men of Mr Kumar, whom he accompanied at all meetings of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Mr Kumar had recently dumped the RJD-helmed 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state and the INDIA alliance in order to return to the BJP-led NDA.

After the break-up, Mr Jha was chosen by the JD(U) supremo to visit the BJP office here and receive the party's letter of support.

The polls, for which the last date of filing nomination papers is February 15, are scheduled for six seats in Bihar. The ruling NDA comprising the JD(U) and the BJP, is contesting three.

The BJP has named state women's wing chief Dharmshila Gupta and state vice president Bhim Singh as its candidates from the state.

The remaining three seats are likely to be contested by 'Mahagathbandhan' which comprises the RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)