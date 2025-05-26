"If You Hit Us, We Will Hit Back": Team Nitish Leader On Op Sindoor

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Yun Ho-jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Korean National Assembly.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed him on 'Operation Sindoor' and reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, emphasising the need to hold accountable not just terrorists but also those who support them.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Seoul wrote, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met Mr. Yun Ho-jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Korean National Assembly and briefed him on #OperationSindoor. The delegation reiterated India's firm zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and the position of making no distinction between terrorist and country supporting terrorists, and sought RoK's support for bringing terrorist organisers, perpetrators, and financiers of terrorism to justice."

The post added, "Chairperson Yun conveyed that any act of terrorism is unacceptable and cannot be justified, and that there should be no sacrifice of innocent lives by terrorism and reaffirmed RoK's strong stand against terrorism."

A day earlier, while addressing the Indian community in Seoul, Mr Jha highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism and reiterated the country's new normal against terrorism - "If you hit us, we will hit you back."

Mr Jha also hailed Operation Sindoor, under which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was hit with precision.

Mr Jha-led delegation on Sunday also held a meeting with the Ambassador of India to South Korea, Amit Kumar, at the Indian Embassy in Seoul.

The delegation also includes Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, Ambassador Mohan Kumar, and BJP MP Hemang Joshi. The visit marks a continuation of Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic outreach following the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam.

Op Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

