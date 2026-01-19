Nitin Nabin Files Nomination, Set To Take Over As BJP Chief Tomorrow

The election for the BJP's next national president moved decisively towards closure on Monday with 37 sets of nomination papers being filed in favour of senior leader Nitin Nabin, 46, virtually clearing the path for his elevation.

Of these, 36 nomination papers were submitted from various states and Union Territories, while one was filed by the BJP National Council and Parliamentary Party, carrying the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, outgoing party president JP Nadda and 20 other senior central leaders as proposers.

Each nomination paper has been signed by 20 proposers, party sources said. The nomination process ends at 4 pm, with the window for withdrawal open between 5 pm and 6 pm.

The election of the national president is the culmination of the BJP's large-scale organisational exercise under Organisation Parv 2024, a constitutionally mandated internal election process that began at the grassroots level and progressed upward to the national tier.

Elections have been completed for 7,88,197 Booth Presidents out of a total of 10,70,462 booths across the country.

In addition, 89,47,845 Booth Committee members have been constituted so far, marking a 74 per cent completion of the exercise at the grassroots.

The party has also completed elections for Mandal Presidents in 16,469 of the 17,743 mandals nationwide.

An age criterion of below 45 years was introduced for the post to encourage younger leadership, with the process recording a completion rate of 93 per cent.

District-level elections have seen similar progress, with District Presidents elected in 978 of the 1,036 districts, representing a 94% completion rate.

Organisational elections for State Presidents have been completed in 30 out of 37 organisational states.

For the State Councils, one member was elected from each Assembly constituency and one from a group of two constituencies. Of the stipulated 6,384 State Council members, 4,932 have been elected so far, taking the process to 80 per cent completion.

At the national level, elections for National Council members have been concluded in 741 of the 815 seats. These members were elected from Lok Sabha constituencies and grouped constituencies, reflecting 92 per cent completion.

Based on these elections, the BJP has constituted its Electoral College as per its Constitution. The Electoral College comprises 35 nominated members from the Parliamentary Party, 741 elected National Council members, and 4,932 elected State Council members, totalling 5,708 members.

On Tuesday at 11 am, around 700 representatives are expected to assemble at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. PM Modi will be present at the meeting, where the party is expected to formally announce Nitin Nabin's election as the new BJP National President, bringing Organisation Parv 2024 to its conclusion.