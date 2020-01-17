Nirbhaya Case: Home Ministry Sends Convict's Mercy Plea To President

Nirbhaya Case: The four convicts were supposed to be hanged on January 22

A mercy petition filed by Mukesh Kumar, one of the Nirbhaya case convicts, was today forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind by the Home Ministry. The petition, the last possible appeal before all four convicts are executed, has been forwarded with a recommendation to reject it. Mukesh Kumar had filed the petition on Tuesday after the Supreme Court dismissed the curative pleas filed by him and Vinay Sharma, another convict.

Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta were to be hanged next Wednesday at 7 am in Delhi's Tihar jail, the trial court judge had declared last week, signing a death warrant seven years after a young medical student was gang-raped on a moving bus, tortured and killed in December 2012.

On Thursday, five days before the scheduled execution date, Tihar Jail officials had asked for a new date, saying the executions could not take place till after all mercy petitions filed by the convicts are settled.

Should their petitions be rejected - and the Delhi government has strongly recommended to the President that they should be - the convicts will be given a mandatory 14-day reprieve before the execution is carried out.

Nirbhaya's mother, fearing more delay in the execution of the four men, said she had been going to many courts for years but wanted justice now. "If they have rights, we too have the right to justice for our daughter who was killed seven years ago," she said.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old medical student was gang-raped and tortured on a moving bus before being dumped on a road in south Delhi. The woman, who came to be known as "Nirbhaya", died on December 29 in a Singapore hospital.

Six men were arrested for the horrifying assault. A fifth accused -- Ram Singh -- allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial and the sixth man, a few months short of 18 at the time of the incident, was released after three years in a reform facility.