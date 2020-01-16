Nirbhaya Case: Tihar Jail Asks For New Execution Date, Cites Mercy Plea

Nirbhaya Case: The four convicts were supposed to be hanged on January 22.

Tihar Jail authorities today asked the Delhi government to postpone the hanging of four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, and sought a fresh date for the purpose. They said that the hanging cannot take place until the mercy petitions filed by the convicts were settled.

The Delhi gang rape, known better as the Nirbhaya case, pertains to the shocking rape-cum-murder of a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in the national capital on December 16, 2012. A Delhi court presided by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had sentenced the four convicts in the case - Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta - to death on January 7.

While a fifth accused -- Ram Singh -- allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial, a minor invovled in the crime was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that one of the convicts -- Mukesh Singh -- had filed a mercy petition on Tuesday, which his government rejected "at lightning speed". However, Tihar Jail officials have pointed out that even if such a plea is dismissed, existing rules extend the benefit of 14 days' notice to the convict concerned before the execution can be carried out.

The court expressed disappointment over the inordinate delay arising from the mercy petitions. "The guilty parties filed mercy petitions when there are only five days left for their execution. The President may reject them in one or two days, today or tomorrow, and then these people will ask for 14 days' time and a new date. How can anybody be hanged in such circumstances?" it asked.