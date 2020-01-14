Nirbhaya Case Convict Mukesh Singh Seeks Mercy From President

Mukesh Singh and three other convicts in the case are to be hanged at 7 am on January 22 (File)

Mukesh Singh -- one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case whose execution is just a week away -- has filed a mercy petition to President Ram Nath Kovind. Unless the appeal is accepted, he, along with three other convicts in the case, are to be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

The three others are yet to file any petition to the President.

Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma's last legal appeal against their death sentence -- a curative petition -- was dismissed by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court today.

The bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said "no case can be made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court".

In their appeal, the convicts had asked for a stay on their execution. They had also asked for an oral hearing, instead of the in-chamber hearing according to procedure. The judges had rejected both appals and dismissed the petitions.

Last week, a Delhi court passed an order for execution of the men and set the date. The four, along with two others, are responsible for the horrific rape of a 23-year-old medical student six years ago, which shook the country and led to multiple changes in the legal and security system.