Nihang Singh Shot Dead At Amritsar Gurdwara Fair, Suspects On The Run

A Nihang Singh was allegedly shot dead late Friday night during the ongoing Rakhar Punya fair at Baba Bakala Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar, triggering panic in the area. The incident took place amid the heavy gathering of devotees and visitors attending the annual religious fair.

The victim has been identified as Raja Singh, a resident of village Miglani. According to preliminary information, Raja Singh had arrived at the fair dressed in his traditional warrior attire. Some unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at him following a dispute, during which he sustained multiple bullet injury and died.

His body was later recovered from an isolated area behind the Baba Bakala Civil Hospital. Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Bullet marks were reportedly found on the victim's chest, indicating that he may have been shot from close range. The exact circumstances leading to the firing, however, remain unclear.

The accused reportedly fled the spot immediately after the shooting and remain on the run. Police have launched a search operation to trace those responsible and are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene.

Police suspect that an old rivalry or a dispute during or after the fair could have led to the attack. Investigators are currently examining all possible angles, while the exact motive behind the killing is yet to be established.

Cops are also expected to record statements from the victim's family and others who may have witnessed the incident or have information about his movements before the killing.

The killing has raised concerns over security and law and order during the high-profile Rakhar Punya gathering, which attracts a large number of devotees and political leaders every year.

Further details, including the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the murder, are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.