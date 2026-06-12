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1 Dead, 9 Injured In Texas Shooting

Video from Mendias showed a number of officers pouring out of the back of an armoured police vehicle. Police were also sending robots into the area.

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1 Dead, 9 Injured In Texas Shooting
It sounded like at least 40 shots were fired, witnesses said.
  • One person was killed and nine hospitalised in a Midland, Texas shooting Friday
  • The shooting began around 8 am and moved near a veterinary hospital
  • At least 40 shots were fired, according to an eyewitness near the scene
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Midland, Texas:

A shooting Friday in Midland, Texas, left one person dead and nine others in the hospital, Mayor Lori Blong said.

A suspect remained in a standoff with officers about two hours after the shooting, police said.

The shooting started around 8 am. in one part of the city before ending up near a veterinary hospital.

It sounded like at least 40 shots were fired, said Andrea Mendias who works at an automobile body shop near the veterinary hospital.

Video from Mendias showed a number of officers pouring out of the back of an armoured police vehicle. Police were also sending robots into the area.

Blong said the situation was still evolving.

"Officers are containing the situation," she said.

Midland Memorial Hospital reported four were in the operating room and five others were in stable condition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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