Starting Today, Night Curfew In Delhi From 10 pm To 5 am

Delhi night curfew: There has been a spike in the number of Covid cases in the capital recently (File)

A 10 pm to 5 am night curfew will be enforced in Delhi till April 30, the city government said today amid a rise in Covid cases.

This is the toughest order by the Delhi government since a fresh surge in coronavirus infections in the capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said Delhi was going through the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

"As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," he had told reporters.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 3,548 fresh cases and 15 deaths.