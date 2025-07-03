No Clear Link Between Covid Vaccine And Sudden Cardiac Arrest Deaths: Delhi AIIMS

A day after the Indian Council of Medical Research debunked claims of the Corona vaccine being responsible for the rising death cases among the youth, a panel of expert doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences addressed the issue.

According to Associate Professor Dr Karan Madan, Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, a study was conducted on sudden cardiac arrests to review the COVID-19 vaccines used so far, following which "no clear association was found with sudden cardiac deaths."

Dr Madan mentioned that COVID vaccines were effective and they played a crucial role in reducing the mortality of the Coronavirus. He stated that during any pandemic, vaccines are the only possible measures to save lives and the benefits provided by them are immense.

"COVID vaccines were effective vaccines and they played a crucial role in reducing the mortality. During the pandemic, vaccines are the only possible measure to save lives. Vaccines were used on a large number of people, and they provided a lot of benefits in preventing excess mortality. The benefits provided by the vaccines are immense. A study was done on sudden cardiac deaths to review the vaccines used so far, but no clear association was found with sudden cardiac deaths", Dr Karan Madan said during the press briefing.

Meanwhile, another expert doctor from the panel, Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine, informed that the efficacy of the Covishield vaccine is 62.1. He noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved 12 vaccines out of which the majority were made from different technologies.

He mentioned that Covishield uses a vector that is an "adenovirus". Dr Rai asserted that more than 13 billion doses have already been administered worldwide. There are countries like the US, which have just completed the fourth dose.

"The Covishield vaccine efficacy was 62.1...Currently there are 37 vaccines already approved by various regulatory authorities. The WHO has approved around 12 vaccines, and the majority of these vaccines are based on different technologies. If you see Covaxin, it's an old technology...Covishield uses a vector that is an adenovirus...The other vaccine, Sputnik, almost the same principle...More than 13 billion doses have already been administered all over the world. There are countries like, the US, they have just completed fourth dose. The WHO is also recommending that everybody six months and above must get vaccine with the newer variant", Dr Rai said.

