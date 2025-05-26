New Covid-19 Variants LF.7 And NB.1.8 Detected In India: Over 1000 Active Cases; What Should You Do

Amid the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Asia, India has logged 1,009 active covid cases as of May 26. Delhi has reported 104 cases, out of which 99 were reported in the last week. According to the Health Ministry, new covid variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 have been detected in India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as "Variants Under Monitoring", not as "Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest".

According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), one case of NB.1.8.1 was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, whereas four cases of LF.7 were identified in Gujarat in May.

These variants have also contributed to a surge in China, Singapore and Hong Kong over the past few weeks.

LF.7 and NB.1.8: What we know so far

New variants, LF.7 and NB.1.8 are descendants of the JN.1 variant that are circulating rapidly.

"There's no need to panic, but exercising caution is essential. A couple of deaths have been reported, so can't take it lightly. It is important to practice caution," says Dr. Sharad Joshi, Director & HOD, Pulmonology and Paediatric Pulmonology, Max Healthcare.

"To protect ourselves and those around us, it's important to practice good respiratory hygiene. This includes wearing a mask, covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and maintaining a safe distance where possible. It may be wise to avoid non-essential travel, large gatherings, and outings for the time being," advises Dr. Joshi.

Till now, Kerala has reported maximum cases with 430 coronavirus cases, followed by Maharashtra with 209 cases.

