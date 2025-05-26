New Covid Variant Has Viral Fever Symptoms, No Need To Panic: Delhi Minister

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Monday said Covid caused by the new variant has only shown symptoms of viral fever so far, and urged people not to panic.

He said the government has sent a health advisory to hospitals telling them to be prepared for any eventuality, but it was just a precautionary step and not a sign of alarm.

"We have advised hospitals to be ready with beds, oxygen, essential medicines, and equipment -- just in case. This is part of standard preparedness, not because the situation is serious," he said.

"There is no need to worry. Covid caused by the new variant is similar to a normal viral illness. The patients who have come in so far are experiencing mild symptoms like fever cough and cold," Mr Singh told PTI.

The minister reassured people that Delhi government hospitals, doctors, and medical staff are fully equipped and ready to respond if needed.

"There is no cause for concern. Everything is in place. The advisory was issued so that we are prepared, not because there is any emergency," Mr Singh added.

The health department reported 104 active COVID-19 cases in the city on Monday. INSACOG data showed NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 variants of Covid have been detected in India.

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in Covid cases in China and parts of Asia.

