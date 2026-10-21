Newly-Laid Andhra Road Ploughed Up, Opposition, Ruling TDP Trade Charges

A political dispute has erupted between the ruling TDP-led NDA and the opposition YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh over the alleged destruction of a newly laid Rs 4.75-crore road in Andhra Pradesh, with Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh blaming YSRCP leaders for damaging public infrastructure.

The opposition, on the other hand, has called it a result of an unresolved land dispute.

The road, built under the government's Palle Panduga 3.0 programme, connects Ananthasamudram and Papakkagaripalle villages in Pullampeta mandal. Officials said around 100 metres of the road was allegedly ploughed up using a tractor barely a week after construction.

After reviewing the incident with senior Panchayat Raj officials on October 19, Pawan Kalyan directed authorities to pursue stringent legal action against those allegedly responsible, including non-bailable charges where applicable and recovery of repair costs under the Revenue Recovery Act.

"Strict action must be taken not only against the perpetrators on the ground but also against the political handlers behind them," he told officials.

An FIR had been registered following villagers' complaints.

Reports named local YSRCP leader Subba Reddy and another individual, Venkata Subba Reddy, in connection with the alleged damage.

TDP National Working President and Minister Nara Lokesh condemned the incident, describing the alleged destruction as "an arrogant attack on the people", and urged the Tirupati district administration and police to take strict action and restore the road promptly.

However, YSRCP has denied the allegation and mentioned a legal dispute, as farmers had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court over the proposed road crossing agricultural land in Survey Nos. 351 and 352 without acquisition or compensation. Party spokesperson Putta Sivashankar questioned the government's handling of the project and alleged that the issue was being politicised to target the opposition.