New Rules Set For SIM Card Replacement Under Mobile Number Portability From July 1

TRAI has modified new SIM replacement rules under mobile number portability from July 1.

Amendments to Mobile Number Portability (MNP) regulations to check SIM swap and replacement fraudulent activities will come into force from July 1, The telecom regulatory body Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said.

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on March 14, 2024, issued the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, which will come into force on July 1, 2024," the statement issued by the regulator added.

As per the TRAI, the SIM swap or replacement means a process of acquisition of a new SIM card in place of a lost or non-working SIM card by the existing subscriber.

As per the TRAI rules, users can also choose the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility which allows them to retain their mobile number when they move from one access provider to another access provider in the

country.

With a view to improving the MNP process from time to time, the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulations, 2009 have been amended eight times in the past.

The TRAI has also decided to introduce an additional criterion for rejection of the request for allocation of the Unique Porting Code through these amendment regulations. It further mandates that the UPC should not be allocated if the request for UPC has been made before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number which was earlier ten days.

In an explanation note, the telecom regulator stated that while some stakeholders believed that a 10-day wait period following a SIM swap or replacement was appropriate, others argued that a shorter wait period, such as two to four days, would be more reasonable and that a 10-day wait period may cause subscribers inconvenience, particularly in cases of urgent porting.

"These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap/replacement by unscrupulous elements, TRAI added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)