New India Assurance Gets GST Demand Notice Of Nearly Rs 2,300 Crore

The company has received a show cause notice dated June 26, 2025, from the office of Additional Commissioner, Mumbai-South, and Maharashtra state, New India Assurance Company Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company believes that it has a strong case on merit. (Representational)
New Delh:

New India Assurance Company Ltd on Thursday said tax authorities have issued a show cause notice with a demand of Rs 2,298 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) for five financial years.

The notice requires the company to show cause as to why the alleged GST demand of Rs 22,98,06,74,252 for the period April 2018 to March 2023 should not be demanded from the insurer, it said.

The company believes that it has a strong case on merit, it added.

Based on the advice of our tax consultants, the company is in the process of filing a detailed reply highlighting the contentions of the company with the Adjudicating Authority within the prescribed timelines, the filing said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

