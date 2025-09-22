GST 2.0 Rates Live Updates: The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates have come into effect today, with a plethora of household items, cars, bikes, and TVs, among others, becoming cheaper. The changes, the biggest overhaul since GST was introduced in 2017, will see the current 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent structure replaced with just two rates - 5 per cent and 18 per cent.
Under the new reforms, daily food and essentials, life and health insurance policies, automobiles and transport, electronics, appliances, stationery, beauty services, lifestyle services, and machinery will become cheaper. The ultra-luxury items will be taxed at 40 per cent, while tobacco and related products will stay in the 28 per cent plus cess bracket.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the new GST structure has reduced the tax burden on people.
Here are the live updates on the GST 2.0 rates:
New GST Rates Live: Hotel Rooms Up To Rs 7,500 To Get Rs 525 Cheaper
Hotel rooms with tariffs of Rs 7,500 or less will be cheaper by up to Rs 525 today onwards as the new GST rates kicked in. For the hotel industry, the reduction of goods and services tax (GST) rates from 12 per cent to 5 per cent without input tax credit (ITC) is a clear growth catalyst, hospitality players said, asserting that it will strengthen revenues, encourage reinvestment, and enable hotels to deliver greater value and innovation for guests across the country.
Currently, hotel rooms with daily tariff of up to Rs 7,500 attract 12 per cent GST with ITC.
According to the Hotel Association of India, the reduction in tax on hotel accommodation priced at Rs 7,500 and below will provide relief to travellers to the extent of 7 per cent on the room rate with the maximum of Rs 525 per room per night. Similarly, travellers will gain on the GST on food menus.
However, it argued that GST reforms must take a holistic, business-focused approach that retains ITC credit.
"Let's Come Together In Collective Efforts": PM Modi As New GST Rates Kick In
As the new GST rates kicked in today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X said, "This time, this auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST Savings Festival, the mantra of Swadeshi is going to receive new energy during this period. Let us come together in collective efforts for the fulfillment of a developed and self-reliant India."
इस बार नवरात्रि का यह शुभ अवसर बहुत विशेष है। GST बचत उत्सव के साथ-साथ स्वदेशी के मंत्र को इस दौरान एक नई ऊर्जा मिलने वाली है। आइए, विकसित और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प की सिद्धि के लिए सामूहिक प्रयासों में जुट जाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025
New GST Rates Live: Changes In Healthcare, Insurance Policies
Nil tax: Life and health insurance premiums - fulfilling a long-pending demand of consumers.
5 per cent tax: Life-saving drugs, medical devices, thermometers, oxygen, diagnostic kits, glucometers, corrective spectacles.
Pharmacies have been directed to revise MRPs and ensure reductions are passed on immediately.
GST 2.0 Rates LIVE: Daily Essentials, Food Get Cheaper
Zero tax: Chapati, paranthas, UHT milk, paneer (chena), khakra, and pizza bread.
5 per cent tax: Butter, ghee, dry fruits, cheese, sausages, meat, jams, ketchup, confectionery, biscuits, breakfast cereals, ice cream, coffee, fruit juices, and plant-based or soya milk.
This reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent is expected to ease household expenses significantly.
GST 2.0 Rates LIVE: PM Modi Says Reforms To "Boost Growth"
Hours ahead of the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this evening and said two festivals are set to begin tomorrow -- Navratri and a GST savings festival.
The Prime Minister began his much-awaited address to the nation by extending Navratri greetings to the country. "Tomorrow, the festival to worship Shakti, Navratri, is starting. My greetings to all of you. On the first day of Navratri, the country is taking a big step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
"Tomorrow, next-generation GST reforms will be rolled out. A GST savings festival is going to begin. Your savings will go up and you can buy your favourite items easily," he said, adding that the poor, the middle class, youngsters, women and traders would benefit immensely from the GST reforms.
"I congratulate crores of Indians over these reforms. These reforms will accelerate Bharat's growth story, enhance ease of doing business, attract greater investment, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the nation's development," the Prime Minister said.
GST 2.0 Tax Cuts Kick In, What You Need To Know: 10 Points
